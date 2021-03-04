AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - 67-year-old legend wrestles, Paul Wight teases huge debut (March 3, 2021)

From Shaquille O'Neal's mainstream match to a professional wrestling legend's in-ring return, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

With this episode of AEW Dynamite, the promotion succeeded in putting on one of the most newsworthy shows in a while. It wasn't perfect in terms of quality, but the go-home episode created some excitement for AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (March 3, 2021).

#5 A botch and a major surprise — Paul Wight appeared on AEW Dynamite for the first time ever

Paul Wight has been in the news ever since he became All Elite. This week, he came out on AEW Dynamite to address the live crowd.

Wight seemed excited about his upcoming career in AEW. Tony Schiavone stood beside the veteran as Wight looked forward to doing commentary alongside Schiavone on a brand-new show — AEW Dark: Elevation.

As for this Sunday's pay-per-view, Wight encouraged fans to tune in for a major surprise. He teased that a Hall of Fame level signee would debut at AEW Evolution Revolution.

Yes, the veteran botched the name of AEW's upcoming pay-per-view during his first live appearance. It's possible that the "Evolution" name-drop was done on purpose to foreshadow Batista's arrival. However, that seems highly unlikely at this stage.

This Sunday at #AEWRevolution find out who the Hall of Fame worthy talent is 😯



Despite the botch, fans are genuinely excited to see which major star will become All Elite next. AEW wouldn't have teased the same if the pay-off wasn't huge. Who do you think will join Tony Khan's promotion at AEW Revolution?