AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories- Stadium brawl, popular star's new manager revealed (May 28, 2021)

This week's AEW Dynamite aired immediately after an enjoyable edition of Friday Night SmackDown, so Tony Khan's promotion had to maintain the momentum throughout its two-hour Dynamite broadcast.

Fortunately for viewers, AEW delivered a fun go-home show before Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. And thanks to a hot crowd in Daily's Place, even the weaker segments didn't bring down the episode's quality to a huge extent.

Here are the five biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (May 28, 2021).

#5 The Pinnacle laid a huge trap for The Inner Circle ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

Eric Bischoff resurfaced on AEW television this week to host a celebration of The Inner Circle's best moments.

Chris Jericho and the rest of his crew acknowledged the fact that they could very well split up after Double or Nothing. The Inner Circle can't afford to lose against The Pinnacle during Sunday's Stadium Stampede match, as they would have to disband for good if that is the case.

Jericho encapsulated his thoughts heading into the pay-per-view with an emotional promo:

“When I met these guys, it just felt right. I felt like we were Guns ‘N Roses in 1987. We only cared about putting on the best performances night after night after night. And that hasn’t changed. At Stadium Stampede on Sunday, if we lose, we are going down in a blaze of glory. But if this is our last time together, I just want to say one thing to these guys—I love you,” said Jericho.

As The Inner Circle hoped to end the episode on a heartfelt note, MJF ruined the moment and revealed that The Pinnacle had kidnapped Jericho's longtime wrestling friend, Dean Malenko.

The Inner Circle fell for MJF's trap, as Jericho and his allies were ambushed in their pursuits to rescue Malenko.

Is Sunday going to be the end of the #InnerCircle? Or did we just witness it tonight on #AEWDynamite?



The brawl spilled over into the stadium, where their clash on Sunday will presumably take place. As FTR spiked Santana and Ortiz through the tables with a dangerous piledriver combo, The Pinnacle stood dominant at the end of the episode.

Given that the heels have greater momentum heading into Double or Nothing, The Inner Circle will likely overcome their relatively major hurdles to win the Stadium Stampede match.

