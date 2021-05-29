WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories- Dream match comes true, Jey Uso's conflict to cause major consequences? (May 28, 2021)

WWE SmackDown delivered another engaging episode this week. Tag team action kicked off and concluded the show, as Roman Reigns only appeared in backstage segments for a change of pace.

Not all segments were perfect this week, but SmackDown's solid foundation ensured that the two hours passed quickly. Additionally, pro wrestling fans had a great viewing experience on Friday as AEW Dynamite immediately followed the Blue brand's latest show.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (May 28, 2021).

#5 The Usos returned to tag team action in a dream match during WWE SmackDown

For the first time ever, The Usos fought The Street Profits in a tag team match. Before their bout took place, Roman Reigns wished his cousins good luck, saying he was happy for them.

However, Reigns didn't want Jey Uso to deviate from their game plan, which created a conflict for the latter throughout the night.

As for the match itself, Jey and Jimmy Uso had an exhilarating battle against The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Jimmy looked as if he hadn't missed a step inside the squared circle, and the twin brothers eventually managed to pick up a significant win.

Despite The Usos' successful return to tag team action, Jey Uso's troubles were far from over. As a result of their latest efforts, Jimmy Uso asked Adam Pearce for a shot at the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship next week. His wish was granted, but Jey didn't seem too enthused over this development.

After all, Jey Uso is being played against his brother thanks to Roman Reigns. It's no secret that The Tribal Chief doesn't approve of Jimmy's tag team pursuits, as it distracts Jey from being his right-hand man.

Judging by the current state of affairs, the Anoa'i family drama could lead to drastic consequences in the long run.

