5 Blockbuster dream opponents for Randy Orton if he ever leaves WWE for AEW

Randy Orton has not wrestled in WWE for close to a year. The last time he was seen on television, he and Matt Riddle lost their RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos.

The Viper has since taken a leave of absence from WWE due to a severe back injury, for which he also underwent surgery. In a recent interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bob Orton Jr. commented that his son was back in training and aimed to be ready to return soon.

While he has always come across as a loyal WWE employee, could Randy potentially consider a move to AEW for the lighter schedule? It would certainly be a shocking move that would rock the wrestling world, given his status in the industry as a legend at this point.

However, seeing how the likes of Christian Cage and Bryan Danielson are thriving in AEW, he might be tempted to experience a change of scenery. Here are the top five dream opponents for Randy Orton if he leaves WWE for AEW.

#5. Randy Orton vs. Malakai Black

Malakai Black had an amazing run in NXT under Triple H. However, his momentum was halted when he was placed on the main roster in 2019. It was clear that Vince McMahon had no idea what to do with the Dutchman, which caused him to flounder.

Black eventually left the company and debuted in AEW in 2021, immediately inserting himself into a hot feud with Cody Rhodes. Since then, he has formed his own faction, the House of Black, with Buddy Matthews and Brody King, winning the AEW Trios Championship in the process.

Randy Orton has had experience feuding with dark, unique characters such as The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt. Seeing the Viper work with another enigma like Black would be fascinating.

Orton is a consummate pro wrestler, and Malakai has a unique striking advantage, therefore, the clash of styles would be appreciated by AEW fans.

#4. Randy Orton vs. Hangman Page

Hangman Page has been an AEW original since its inception in 2019. He has quickly become one of the most beloved stars in the company and even won the AEW World Championship in 2021.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Page and AEW officials have started negotiations on a new contract. Given that he has just returned on this week's Dynamite and reunited with The Elite to challenge the Blackpool Combat Club at Double or Nothing 2023, it's likely that he is here to stay.

Just like how Hangman is forever linked with AEW, Randy Orton is a WWE-made superstar through and through. This is why a potential clash between the two would be a dream come true.

Both wrestlers are natural athletes with crowd-pleasing moves. Imagine the RKO going up against the Buckshot Lariat. Randy can also play up the dynamic of a veteran coming back from a career-threatening injury, trying to hang with a young buck (no pun intended) like Adam Page.

#3. Randy Orton vs. CM Punk

Randy Orton and CM Punk had an amazing rivalry more than a decade ago that culminated at WrestleMania 27. The Apex Predator would get one over on the Straight Edge Superstar after a scintillating RKO that grounded the former Nexus leader on the grandest stage of them all.

In 2023, both men are considered veterans in the industry and have nothing left to prove. Given CM Punk's issues with AEW currently, he might be picky about which opponents he wants to work with.

Orton and Punk share a wicked in-ring chemistry that would appeal to wrestling fans, despite their age, thanks to the star power involved.

#2. Randy Orton vs. Kenny Omega

During the current wrestling war between WWE and AEW, no two names have been compared to each other more than Randy Orton and Kenny Omega. Both wrestlers have been regarded as the best in-ring performers in the business.

While The Cleaner gained his reputation in Japan by putting on multiple Match of the Year performances, Orton has been lauded for his natural ability and smoothness in the ring during his time in WWE.

There is no doubt these two stars will put on a technically outstanding bout that could break the Dave Meltzer star rating scale if given the opportunity at a signature AEW pay-per-view such as All In at Wembley Stadium.

#1. Randy Orton vs. MJF

Pro Wrestling Stories @pws_official Young MJF with his BFFs, Randy Orton and Edge! Young MJF with his BFFs, Randy Orton and Edge! https://t.co/e8T4MnC4Na

Randy Orton and MJF share a lot in common. Both of them were regarded as wrestling prodigies from a young age and won their first world titles in their 20s. Just like Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Randy played an arrogant, heelish character earlier in his career and was involved in multiple factions.

MJF can recreate the magic he had with CM Punk in his potential rivalry with Orton, seeing how he also looked up to the third-generation star during his childhood.

As the reigning AEW World Champion, The Salt of the Earth will require a new challenger heading into the summer. No one is more accomplished than the 20-year WWE veteran.

