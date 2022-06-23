5 bold predictions following Sting's return to AEW: One more title run; massive break up; blockbuster dream feud with former WWE star

Wrestling stalwart Sting recently returned to AEW Rampage in his signature black trench coat persona, giving goosebumps to everyone watching from ringside.

The 63-year-old seemingly worked an injury angle on the May 18th episode of Dynamite, which forced him to miss the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. However, The Icon returned with a vengeance as he laid out Kyle O'Reilly last Friday night. The latter was chief among The Undisputed Elite, who took the veteran out of commission in the first place.

The entire playout happened off the back of Darby Allin's monumental victory over Bobby Fish. The rivalry between reDRagon and the face-painted stars has reignited on the road to AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door. It will be intriguing to see what the company has in store for Allin and Sting next.

The latter hasn't yet spilled the beans on how long he plans to compete in the ring, given that age is not on his side. Keeping that in mind, we dive into five bold predictions on how AEW can utilize the WWE Hall of Famer.

#5. Sting and Darby Allin vs. reDRagon at AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door

Following Sting's shocking appearance last week, it is now a forgone conclusion that he and Darby Allin will face reDRagon down the road. The two teams could even settle their grievances at the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door this Sunday.

With the go-home episode of Dynamite set to emanate live from Milwaukee tonight, there couldn't be a better time than this Wednesday to set up a blockbuster match between the two duos.

The company has already suffered a myriad of injury blows with notable names like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson set to miss the pay-per-view. Having a box office name like The Icon advertised to compete on the show will help draw significant eyeballs on June 26.

#4. Sting and Darby Allin stake their claim at The Young Bucks' AEW World Tag Team Championships

WOBIAS 1.0 @lattimer_tobias If Stu Grayson was still in AEW, I'd be tweeting for him to Uno to challenge the Young Bucks around about now.



But since he's gone, I'm gonna say that the Bucks vs Darby Allin and Sting would be a really fun match. Darby & Sting haven't had a bad match in AEW. If Stu Grayson was still in AEW, I'd be tweeting for him to Uno to challenge the Young Bucks around about now. But since he's gone, I'm gonna say that the Bucks vs Darby Allin and Sting would be a really fun match. Darby & Sting haven't had a bad match in AEW. https://t.co/SAak6aADIy

The face-painted stars potentially challenging The Young Bucks for their newly won AEW World Tag Team Championships would be the most logical step.

Tony Khan can book The Icon and Allin to defeat Fish and O'Reilly at the United Center, thus giving them a seventh consecutive victory in the tag team division. Another win would put them in a position to set their sights on The Young Bucks and their coveted prize.

Sting and Darby Allin are undefeated and could knock Nick and Matt Jackson off their perch to become the next World Tag Team Champions. The company can book this crowning moment on the special episode of AEW Dynamite, dubbed "Quake by the Lake," on August 10 this summer.

#3. Sting and Darby Allin vs. The House of Black

Will these two men ever collide?

Whether or not Sting and Darby Allin capture the title, they must go on a collision course with The House of Black at some point this year. Both teams portray a sinister persona, meaning there's a captivating storyline written all over it.

The company can book a memorable trilogy, starting with Malakai Black colliding with The Icon in a dream matchup on pay-per-view. The Dutch star could go over the face-painted star to solidify himself as the company's top heel.

From thereon, the singles feud could shift to a tag team saga, with Allin and Matthews/King entering the scene. Mr. Khan can culminate their long-running feud by booking a trios match pitting The House of Black against Sting, Darby Allin, and someone like Danhausen.

#2. Sting turns heel on Darby Allin or vice versa

Will the two men ever go after each other?

Darby Allin has made it clear that neither he nor Sting have any reason to turn their backs on each other. But what's the endgame for the two men?

Christian Cage recently turned heel on his protege Jungle Boy to embark on a student-mentor rivalry. The company's slow-burn approach to long-term storytelling payoffs has given fans some must-see television programs over the last few years.

Could the saga between The Icon and The Daredevil suffer the same fate? While Allin has enjoyed a considerable spotlight working alongside Sting, he still hasn't emerged as a breakout star.

Should The Vigilante turn on Allin to set up a potential passing of the torch moment, it will make the latter a much bigger star than he is right now. It will also allow both men to pursue a singles run, which has been long missing.

#1. Does Sting have one more title run left in him?

The Franchise failed to capture the WWE World Title in 2015!

The Icon has been well-past his prime for almost a decade, but the veteran has endlessly proved that age is just a number. The face-painted veteran hasn't looked rusty. Most importantly, he is in the best physical shape possible for a man his age.

It can be argued that the 63-year-old doesn't need a world title, let alone any gold at this stage of his career. However, WWE also crowned Goldberg Universal Champion, which felt unnecessary given his ability to work in squash matches.

In contrast, Stinger has shown everyone that he can still work longer matches and perform at a higher level. During his notorious time in WWE, he expressed his desire to hold the world championship.

Unfortunately, he not only lost to then-champion Seth Rollins at the Night of Champions (2015) but also almost ended his pro wrestling career with a horrific neck injury.

Now that Sting is writing the final chapter of his career, he deserves to win the coveted prize again. The veteran could potentially face Jon Moxley for the interim World Championship if he defeats Kazuchika Okada at the Forbidden Door.

A star of his stature can bring prestige to the company's top prize. Tony Khan has always been a big fan of The Icon, and one shouldn't be surprised if he pulls the trigger on this move in the future.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Sting capture the AEW World Championship? Yes No 5 votes so far