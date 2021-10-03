5 Former WWE NXT stars who are now signed with AEW

AEW has gradually become noted for its excellent in-ring action, something that was the part and parcel of WWE NXT for several years. Despite its position as a brand of the largest professional wrestling promotion in the world, the black-and-gold show maintained a separate identity.

The NXT faithful were fond of the intense in-ring action heightened by long-term bookings. However, the stars of the black-and-gold brand struggled after their eventual call-up to the main roster, and the recent budget cuts have seen several former WWE NXT stars released from the company.

AEW has built a terrific roster in the two years of its existence. With living legends such as Chris Jericho and Sting still active in the ring, the rising promotion has brought in several former WWE NXT performers to boost their shows with incredible matches.

Here's a list of five pro-wrestlers formerly associated with WWE NXT but currently signed with AEW. Wrestlers involved in the original game show version of NXT, such as Bryan Danielson, haven't been considered.

#5 Current AEW star Luchasaurus

The leader and protector of The Jurassic Express, Luchasaurus is a loved performer in AEW. With his brutish strength and deceptive agility, he's always presented as a strong in-ring performer. However, Luchasaurus was not perpetually loved by fans.

Even before his stint as Vibora on the Lucha Underground, he wrestled in WWE NXT under the ring name Judas Devlin. Playing a shady character, he was close to enlisting in The Wyatt Family and even shot promos in the presence of Dusty Rhodes. Regardless, fate has now carried him to AEW following a failed NXT journey.

