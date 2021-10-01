5 tallest members of the AEW roster

In the two years of its existence, AEW has collected a range of highly talented pro-wrestlers to expand its roster. Members involve veterans such as Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, worldwide superstars such as CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, youngsters like Jungle Boy and MJF, and legends such as Sting, Tully Blanchard, and Arn Anderson.

WWE is known for its fetish of tall superstars who are inevitably pushed to stardom with no emphasis on their in-ring mobility. The likes of Giant Gonzalez, Kurrgan, and The Great Khali are prime examples of WWE's love for giants.

AEW seeks to deliver a distinct style of entertainment but, in the larger-than-life world of pro-wrestling, giants inescapably locate their spots. AEW, too, has their fair share of super-tall stars, with their largest performer the most recent signing of the promotion.

Here is a list of the five tallest wrestlers on the AEW roster.

#5 AEW star Luchasaurus (6'5")

A member of The Jurassic Express, Luchasaurus is a fan favorite. He's a big man, standing at 6'5", but his in-ring mobility and implementation of a wide range of moves often make the spectator forget the detail. His arsenal includes a standing moonsault, which seems impossible for someone his size. Powerful and agile, Luchasaurus is an AEW star with a bright future.

Before joining AEW, the company's resident fighting dinosaurs used to wrestle in the indies, Lucha Underground, and WWE. In WWE NXT, he was the dark Judas Devlin, a contrasting character from the Luchasaurus of today. Devlin almost joined the Wyatt Family but plans changed and his fate has led him to walk alongside Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt, two comparatively tiny men who lead him to look even bigger.

