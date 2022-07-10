5 Current AEW stars who would have done well during WWE's Attitude Era

WWE has competed with AEW since the latter's inception in 2019 and has quickly become one of the most successful wrestling companies in the world. In just three years, it has become a viable alternative to the Stamford-based promotion, the likes of which we haven't seen since WCW.

Thanks to its deep roster and owner Tony Khan's willingness to allow his wrestlers a certain degree of creative freedom, the company has managed to put out an adult-oriented product. It is almost reminiscent of the Attitude Era, which was arguably pro wrestling's hottest period in history.

Spanning in the late 90s and early 2000s, The Attitude Era saw Vince McMahon's company embracing an edgier product with mature themes such as profanity, adult content, and violence.

It was spearheaded by Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, who led a talented roster boasting future Hall of Famers. AEW's programming has been compared to this period in pro wrestling as it also ramps up violence and mature content while giving wrestlers the freedom to grow into big-time stars.

In fact, some of the current AEW wrestlers would not have looked out of place, sharing the ring with the likes of Stone Cold, The Rock, Kurt Angle, Hardy Boyz, and more. Here are five AEW stars who would have thrived in the Attitude Era.

#5. Darby Allin would have been a daredevil performer like Jeff Hardy in the WWE Attitude Era

Darby Allin is known for his high-risk style

Several pro wrestling fans have christened Darby Allin the second coming of Jeff Hardy, and with good reason. He is a daredevil performer known for his high-risk maneuvers and brooding persona, just like The Charismatic Enigma himself.

The former TNT Champion came face-to-face with the former WWE Champion for the first time ever in the quarter-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. However, it was no ordinary match as the two wrestlers fought under an "Anything Goes" stipulation, putting on a show for the ages. It certainly would not have looked out of place on an Attitude Era episode of Monday Night RAW.

In a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, The Hardys told Chris Jericho that Allin enjoyed himself thoroughly during the match:

“After Darby [Allin] did that big-that dive on [Jeff] from the ladder and they landed on the chairs and whatever like, what a maniac move. They hit that, they’re laying down and Darby’s like ‘IT WAS A FUN RIDE!’"[38:07-38:20]

Jeff also revealed how Darby checked in on him the next day. Meanwhile, the face-painted star himself was fine, which led to the younger Hardy jokingly calling him an "alien." The two wrestlers share the perfect chemistry with each other, and the hardcore match style also fits them perfectly.

Darby Allin is already no stranger to hardcore and ladder bouts, which were commonplace twenty years ago. While he might not have been a main eventer due to his lack of size, he could have easily thrived as the underdog babyface going up against the giants of the time.

#4. The Young Bucks would have thrived in the WWE Attitude Era tag team division

The Young Bucks are the two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions

The Young Bucks are one of the best tag teams of this generation. But they also strongly believe they would have dominated WWE's tag team division had they been around during the Attitude Era.

On May 24th this year, the current AEW World Tag Team Champions changed their Twitter bio to the following:

"If we were around during Attitude Era, The Hardyz, Edge/Christian & Dudleyz would’ve been tag team fodder for us. All super talented tho!"

Matt and Nick Jackson have already defeated The Hardys in the past, who were the most popular tag team acts during the Attitude Era. With their showmanship and flashy moveset, The Elite members would have thrived as despicable heels on the roster. Imagine them joining DX in their shenanigans alongside the likes of X-Pac, New Age Outlaws and Triple H.

They could easily have been WWE Tag Team Champions as well, making their mark on a deep tag team roster just like how they are doing in present times. They could have also had dream matches with the likes of the Dudley Boyz, Edge & Christian, APA and even The Brothers of Destruction. The possibilities are endless.

#3. Jon Moxley would have raised hell like Stone Cold in the WWE Attitude Era

Jox Moxley is AEW's version of Stone Cold

Since his debut in AEW, Jon Moxley has returned to the a more brutal, brawling style of wrestling that he popularized before joining WWE. Alongside Eddie Kingston and Joey Janela, he introduced Street Fights and Death Matches to Tony Khan's promotion. It certainly was a shock to wrestling viewers who have been conditioned to WWE's PG style for close to a generation.

The current Interim AEW World Champion enjoys bloodshed and violence, which was a regular occurrence during the Attitude Era. Not only would he have thrived in that environment, he could easily have had memorable bouts with the likes of Mick Foley and Stone Cold thanks to their similar styles. The promo segments themselves would be legendary.

In terms of personality, Moxley is seemingly more akin to Austin than anyone else as a renegade rebel who loves brawling. Their lengthy championship runs have also been defined by their vicious battle against corrupt villainous factions such as The Corporation and The Inner Circle/Jericho Appreciation Society respectively.

Speaking of factions, Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club would have made a huge impact on the Attitude Era roster, which was full of stables as well. Imagine the BCC battling the likes of DX, The Nation of Domination or The Corporate Ministry. It would have been captivating television for sure, with Moxley leading the charge.

#2. Bryan Danielson's technical style is reminiscent of Bret Hart and Kurt Angle during the Attitude Era

Bryan Danielson is widely-acknowledged as one of the best technical wrestlers in the world right now. Turning the clock back twenty odd years or so, that accolade would have gone to Bret Hart or Kurt Angle.

In the late 1990s', Bret Hart, who was a significant babyface, entered a new phase in his career after beating Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, turning heel after the fans sided with The Rattlesnake. Hart became a more sadistic character, viciously attacking his opponents even after the match had ended.

The American Dragon also spent the majority of his WWE career as a beloved babyface, and his first few months in AEW also saw him in the role of fan-favorite. However, Danielson then underwent a change similar to Hart's back in 1997 during his feud against Hangman Page for the world championship.

He added a malicious side by punishing opponents with sadistic submission and displaying an air of arrogance. This version of Danielson could have had great mat classics with the likes of Bret Hart, Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Dean Malenko, Eddie Guerrero, and Chris Benoit, who were masters of this style.

#1. MJF is cunning and cerebral like Triple H in the WWE Attitude Era

MJF is a modern-day wrestler who channels a lot of old-school wrestling in his persona. He takes inspiration from the likes of WWE Superstars such as Rowdy Roddy Piper and Ric Flair; he feels like a classic heel throwback from the 80s.

However, he also displays a cerebral mindset that is arguably similar to Triple H in the early 2000s Attitude Era. The Game was the top heel WWE Champion at that point and the leader of the McMahon-Helmsley faction. Despite starting as a right-hand man to Shawn Michaels in DX, he would eventually come into his own.

MJF is also no stranger to factions. He infiltrated The Inner Circle before turning on Chris Jericho and forming his own stable, The Pinnacle. His brash attitude wouldn't look out of place alongside HBK and The King of Kings as well.

With his promo abilities, The Salt of the Earth could have feasibly held his own against The Rock and Stone Cold and come out unscathed. The matches would also have been legendary. MJF could potentially have great programs in WWE with Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, Chris Jericho, and Kane as well.

