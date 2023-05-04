Many stars who competed on the card of the first All In event in 2018 are now on the rosters of both WWE and AEW. The Jacksonville-based promotion has announced that they will be bringing the iconic All In event back in 2023, but this time they're doing it at Wembley Stadium.

All In was the first major independent show created by The Elite, and it took place in Chicago—remarkably the show sold out in just 30 minutes. The inaugural event featured many of the superstars that would go on to form the initial AEW roster, including Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Hangman Page, and Joey Janela.

The second All In will be held at a larger venue, the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium and it will take a stacked card to bring in the fans. While the original event had a much smaller crowd, it presented an exciting show, with some of the wrestlers joining WWE shortly after. Let's take a look at 5 current WWE stars who competed at All In 2018.

#5. Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green is a rising star in the WWE. Having recently returned to the company this year, she has made quite the splash with her "Karen" gimmick and was drafted to RAW alongside Sonya Deville during the most recent WWE Draft.

Chelsea previously competed alongside her husband Matt Cardona in the independent scene. She even appeared on the inaugural All In show back in 2018, competing in a four-corner survival match alongside Tessa Blanchard and current AEW wrestlers Madison Rayne and Britt Baker.

#4. Dexter Lumis

In 2018, current superstar Dexter Lumis was involved in All In 2018 to support Nick Aldis in his NWA title defense against Cody Rhodes. Back then, he was known as Samuel Shaw, a moniker that he used in IMPACT Wrestling as well. This was before he made a name for himself in NXT as part of The Way.

Speaking of which, Dexter's real-life wife Indi Hartwell was recently drafted to Monday Night RAW despite being the NXT Women's Champion. This past week on NXT, she had to relinquish her title after being drafted. As soon as she's ready to join the red brand, it seems like Triple H is keen to reform The Way on the main roster, since Lumis, Hartwell, Candice LeRae and Johnny are now all on the same brand.

#3. Shawn Daivari

Shawn Daivari has been in the wrestling industry for years. Since the early 2000s, he's wrestled around the world and made a name for himself as a heel. But he's also had a second career as an agent in WWE

Daivari has worked with many of the company's biggest stars, helping produce their matches. In between working for WWE, he also had a number of stints on the independent scene.

It was during this time that Daivari was involved in All In 2018 as one of the commentators for the main event between The Golden Elite and AEW wrestlers Rey Fenix, Bandido and Rey Mysterio. He also seconded Nick Aldis' NWA World Tite defense.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is a wrestling legend who has been prominent in the industry for decades. But even though he's best known for his time in WWE, the Hall of Famer had a short stint in the indies during this time period.

He was still able to get involved in one of the biggest shows of the year: All In 2018, appearing in the main event. He teamed up with current AEW stars Rey Fenix and Bandido against The Golden Elite team of the former AEW Tag Team champions The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi.

The WWE Hall of Famer is now back with the sports entertainment giant and was involved in one of the hottest feuds going into this year's WrestleMania against his own son Dominik Mysterio and also reformed the LWO with the former Legado El Fantasma.

#1. Former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes

Former AEW wrestler Cody Rhodes has had an amazing comeback story ever since returning to WWE in 2022. This is despite losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

But that's not all, he was an integral part of All In 2018 and his stint in AEW afterward. Rhodes was one of the first wrestlers to leave and aid in the formation of AEW, but he came back when he saw there was an opportunity for him to make a name for himself again.

During the All In show, Cody won the NWA World Championship from Nick Aldis, a championship that his late father, Dusty Rhodes used to carry.

