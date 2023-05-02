Original plans for recently drafted WWE star could be derailed

A recently drafted WWE Superstar may have her plans derailed following an injury.

Night two of the WWE Draft will take place tonight during RAW, but several big names have already been selected. NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell was drafted to RAW, but plans for her may have to be put on hold for the time being.

Indi successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship in the main event of Spring Breakin' in a Triple Threat match against Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez. She somehow managed to retain the title but shared a picture of herself in a walking boot on Instagram following the match last week. During the match, the champion injured herself while receiving a moonsault from Stratton.

The company sees a ton of potential in the 26-year-old star, as they have already decided to call her up to the red brand. However, the injury appears to be serious enough that she may not be available right away to have an impact on the RAW women's division. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has already been drafted to SmackDown after spending a calendar year as champion.

Bianca Belair has held the RAW Women's Championship since she defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, but the move to the blue brand leaves the division wide open moving forward. WWE may have been planning to introduce Indi Hartwell as a major star following the Draft but will now have to wait until she is ready to return to action.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips The love the NXT locker room has for Indi Hartwell 🥹 The love the NXT locker room has for Indi Hartwell 🥹❤️ https://t.co/1J213ijJfJ

WWE Superstar Bayley trades words with Indi Hartwell

Bayley recently took a shot at NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell.

The Role Model took to Twitter to celebrate Damage CTRL's entrance coming to WWE 2K23. Bayley noted that she was grateful that their entrance would be added to the game, but Indi questioned if she was really grateful, possibly due to her current relationship with the faction. The 33-year-old fired back at Hartwell and claimed that the NXT Women's Champion had a big mouth.

"Someone woke up with a big mouth today!!!!!!!!!!!," tweeted Bayley.

Check out the tweet below:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @indi_hartwell Someone woke up with a big mouth today!!!!!!!!!!! @indi_hartwell Someone woke up with a big mouth today!!!!!!!!!!!

Bayley will be a great first opponent for Indi Hartwell when she arrives on the main roster. The veteran can help make the NXT Women's Champion look like a star on television and help her become the superstar she is destined to be.

Are you excited about Indi Hartwell being drafted by WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes