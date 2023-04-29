"Let husband and wife be reunited" - Fans excited as current champion surprisingly gets drafted to WWE RAW

The first night of the 2023 WWE Draft saw many top stars get picked by RAW and SmackDown. However, one surprising pick not many saw coming was Indi Hartwell's move to the RAW brand. Fans took to Twitter to react to the current NXT Women's Champion moving to the red brand.

Roman Reigns was the number one pick in this year's Draft, along with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman of The Bloodline. SmackDown bagged him right away, following which RAW opted for his former rival Cody Rhodes. Throughout the night, the two brands picked numerous superstars, including AJ Styles and Edge.

However, it wasn't until the tail end of the night that NXT stars made the cut. The brand's Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre were picked by SmackDown.

Right after, RAW opted to draft NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell to the brand. Her WWE main roster call-up surprised a few fans, as Hartwell recently won the women's title to start her first singles championship reign.

Her move was quickly met with a great response from the WWE Universe. Fans took to Twitter to express their appreciation for the 26-year-old, claiming that her hard work paid off. Many want to see her succeed on the main roster.

Other fans want to see Indi Hartwell reunite with Dexter Lumis on the main roster. The two became popular during their NXT stint as the creative team turned them into a married couple known as InDex. Lumis appeared at Stand & Deliver to help Indi win her first NXT Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, other fans were looking for WWE to reunite The Way following the Draft. The faction became popular on NXT, where it consisted of Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Johnny Gargano, and Austin Theory.

WWE nearly changed the ending to Indi Hartwell's title match at NXT Spring Breakin'

Indi Hartwell defended her NXT Women's Title against Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton at Spring Breakin' earlier this week. The match was going well before Hartwell picked up an injury after Stratton hit her with a moonsault to the floor, leading to her leg bending awkwardly.

It looked like Indi would have to sit out the rest of the contest and give up her title. However, the legitimate injury did not stop her from returning late in the match to pin Perez to retain her title.

It was reported by Bryan Alvarez that the creative plans for the finish would have changed had Hartwell been unable to continue.

"They actually changed the finish to Tiffany winning after Indi got hurt, but then Indi managed to make it back out to do the planned finish," he said.

The 26-year-old not only retained her title at the event but also impressed the higher-ups to get a main roster call-up. It will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for her going forward.

Are you excited about seeing Indi Hartwell on the WWE main roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes