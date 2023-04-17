Do Rey and Dominik Mysterio get along in real-life?

It is no secret that Dominik Mysterio has successfully performed one of the most popular heel-turns of all time. After the WWE Universe witnessed the close father-son relationship between Rey and Dom, his betrayal at The Clash at the Castle event was a huge surprise. At WrestleMania 39, the Hall of Famer came out victorious in their personal battle, yet Dominik continues to harass him and the rest of his family. Is this all part of the act or is there some truth to what fans see on screen?

Despite their intense rivalry, it is known that Dom's heel turn is purely scripted for entertainment purposes. Rey has mentioned multiple times how proud he is of his son. In an interview with Wesh 2 News, the WWE legend shared his initial concerns regarding Dom walking in his footsteps or remaining in his shadow. Rey gushed about the evolution of Dominik's character, praising how he has made his own name and legacy.

“I love how he’s molding into becoming his own man. He’s not holding onto my name anymore. He’s creating his own name and his own legacy, and that’s what we eventually want for our own kids to do. But again I’ve been enjoying so much his evolution within his character, whether he’s Prison Dom or he’s the annoying son that wants to get his way every single time.” [H/T Clutch Points]

Wrestling Latest @WrasslinLatest Dominik Mysterio is doing an amazing job as a heel right now.



The alignment with Judgment Day + feud with Rey Mysterio has really helped. Dominik Mysterio is doing an amazing job as a heel right now.The alignment with Judgment Day + feud with Rey Mysterio has really helped. https://t.co/yyn0ZLu7c8

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio battled his father once again. After the Hall of Famer interrupted Damian Priest's revenge on Santos Escobar, he got into the ring and knocked his son onto the ropes. But before he could administer the 619, Priest and Rhea Ripley hauled Dom out of the way. With Rey faithfully by LWO's side, Dominik and the Judgment Day may have finally found their match.

What is Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's relationship in real-life?

Dominik Mysterio enamored fans with his impressive heel turn. He also captured the heart of fellow wrestler and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley. The two have been in an on-screen relationship since September and her influence on Dom has caused a lot of tension in the Mysterio family.

While the pet names may fool fans, 'Mami' and 'Dom Dom' are not romantically involved with one another and both have relationships. Ripley has been dating former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) after quickly falling for each other in 2020. Dominik Mysterio shared a photo on his Instagram celebrating his 11-year anniversary with his childhood sweetheart, to whom he recently got engaged.

Both stars have shared their appreciation for each other in multiple interviews. Ripley also mentioned that the duo generally have fun with the creative aspects of their characters. Despite only being friends, the two have undeniable chemistry when sharing the screen together and will continue to be a staple pairing in the heel faction.

