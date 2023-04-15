Judgement Day member set to wrestle first-time match on SmackDown; Women’s Championship segment announced

The Judgment Day continues to invade SmackDown following WrestleMania 39. With Rhea Ripley capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, it has seemingly given The Judgment Day faction a free pass to move back and forth across Monday and Friday nights.

Their rivalry with the LWO will continue tonight as WWE has announced that Damian Priest is scheduled to go one-on-one against Santos Escobar.

The following is an excerpt from WWE's official website regarding tonight's match between Damian Priest and Santos Escobar:

Even before being named as part of the new LWO by Rey Mysterio, Legado Del Fantasma have been ready and willing to back up the WWE Hall of Famer against The Judgment Day. After Mysterio and Santos Escobar fell short against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in tag team action last Friday, Escobar will now take on Priest.

Newly crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are scheduled to appear tonight to host a championship celebration for their victory earlier this week on Monday Night RAW.

Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to return to WWE SmackDown tonight

The King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura, will finally make his long-awaited WWE return tonight on FOX.

Nakamura was last seen on WWE programming all the way back in November 2022 when he lost a match to Santos Escobar. It's currently unknown what Nakamura will be doing tonight, but a recent report from Fightful Select suggests he's scheduled for a feud with Karrion Kross.

Here is everything currently announced for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown:

Santos Escobar of the LWO takes on Damian Priest of The Judgment Day

The return of Shinsuke Nakamura

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will have a celebration for winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

The New Day's Xavier Woods goes one-on-one with LA Knight

