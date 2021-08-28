5 dream matches for Bray Wyatt in AEW

AEW feels like the hottest it has ever been, coming off the heels of the legendary debut of CM Punk and the ratings from his first two shows with the promotion. With Daniel Bryan rumored to be signing with All Elite Wrestling soon and other free agents like Adam Cole and Buddy Murphy potentially heading there, it seems like talent is seeing what the company is doing and liking what they see.

Another high profile free agent available is Bray Wyatt. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE on July 31st and will not be available to sign elsewhere until after his 90-day non compete clause is up on October 29th. AEW and IMPACT Wrestling have expressed interest, according to sources within the promotions.

Looks like Bray Wyatt was at AEW last night 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3NiIfHblEu — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) August 21, 2021

With the potential arrival of Bray Wyatt in All Elite Wrestling, it opens the door for old rivals and new competitors to test themselves against the former Wyatt Family leader. In this article, let's take a look at five dream matches for Bray Wyatt in AEW.

#5 Penta El Zero Miedo - AEW

It’s time for Lucha Underground Pentagon Jr to be unleashed in AEW. His turn last night is a great start.



Have him go over cody next week which would make him a top heel. After that, he can feud with Darby for the TNT title and win pic.twitter.com/vyzemhqodu — Samster203 サミー・カラフ (@KhalafSammy) March 11, 2021

One of the top tag teams in all of AEW is the Lucha Brothers. Two thirds of the Death Triangle have been part of the best tag team matches in company history. However, they are also two spectacular singles competitors. Rey Fenix is the best high flyer in the business today, while Penta El Zero Miedo has been a top singles competitor in other companies and former IMPACT World Champion.

Penta hasn't been given the free range to really spread his wings in the singles competition, but he will surely be among the top stars in AEW if and when he does. One half of Lucha Bros. is an exceptional in-ring performer and has charisma in spades. This is what will make for an intriguing matchup with Bray Wyatt if he arrives at All Elite Wrestling.

They are both bigger competitors who are agile and more athletic than they both seem. Although Penta is skilled in the lucha libre style, he can also be very hard hitting and match some of the heavyweights. Bray Wyatt had one of his best encounters as "The Fiend" with Kevin Owens. Owens is a superstar who is quite similar to Penta El Zero Miedo.

Above all else, the two men possess so much charisma and character that they always will generate strong reactions from the ground. With Wyatt as the heel and Penta as the face, it will be a top notch affair that could either steal the show or headline any AEW event.

