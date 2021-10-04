5 dream matches for Jon Moxley outside WWE

When The Shield went their separate ways, Jon Moxley was destined for a long run as a main eventer. However, he was held back by a poorly-written character and an inability to adapt to WWE's scripted promos. Moxley eventually left the company after growing frustrated with his predicament.

Although he would have had some great opponents if he stayed, he has compiled an impressive body of work and put on great matches with talents from AEW and NJPW after he departed from WWE.

Moxley also took his work on the microphone to a new level when he was the AEW World Champion and established himself as one of the best performers in professional wrestling.

With that being said, here are five dream matches for Jon Moxley outside WWE:

#5 Jon Moxley vs. Kazuchika Okada

Since debuting on NJPW as The Death Rider, Jon Moxley has adapted Japanese wrestling like a duck to water. The former Shield member has put on incredible matches with Tomohiro Ishii and Minoru Suzuki, establishing himself as a star in front of a brand new audience.

However, Moxley hasn't yet locked horns with Kazuchika Okada, one of NJPW's biggest stars in the last decade. With growing suggestions of NJPW running out of ideas for Okada, it might be time for The Rainmaker to walk through the forbidden door.

If Okada were to confront Moxley on an episode of Dynamite, he would set the world of professional wrestling abuzz.

#4 Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

As part of Team Hell No, Bryan Danielson locked horns with Jon Moxley and The Shield many times after the latter's main roster debut. Danielson even forced Seth Rollins to submit on an episode of SmackDown, handing the upstart group their first-ever defeat in a six-man tag team match.

However, Danielson and Moxley have both changed drastically since their WWE days. While Moxley portrays an edgier character that is true to himself, Danielson is a lethal grappler reminiscent of Royce Gracie from the early days of the UFC.

Both stars now work a more violent style and would certainly bring out the best in each other.

