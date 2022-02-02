5 Veteran indie wrestlers we hope to see in AEW

AEW has made a name for itself as being a promotion that offers wrestlers a second chance. As seen in the past, signees like Chris Jericho and Dustin Rhodes have managed to reinvent themselves in AEW. Some wrestlers within the company have even used the promotion as a way to rise from their indie status, including the current TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara.

Additionally, AEW has also brought in plenty of independent talent, either for one-off appearances or as official signees to the company. Whether we're talking about the debut of Warhorse or Nick Gage, or the signing of a top indie talent like Danhausen, Tony Khan's promotion is certainly a place where an indie wrestler can thrive.

That being said, AEW could do well by signing some major veteran performers to the promotion. Here are 5 seasoned wrestlers who we'd love to see in AEW.

#5. AEW could sign The Motor City Machine Guns

Before The Young Bucks, before The Lucha Brothers, there was the high-flying, high-octane team of The Motor City Machine Guns. Rising through the ranks of the indie leagues, MCMG would go on to become one of the most popular tag teams in TNA and New Japan. Their best-of-five series against Beer Money and several matches against The Young Bucks are practically the stuff of legend.

More recently, MCMG made their return to IMPACT in July 2020, promptly winning the World Tag Team Titles from The North. With this win, The Machine Guns showed that they were performing at the same caliber as they had in the early 2010s. Given their past history with The Bucks, it'd be interesting to see The Guns once again face off against one of their oldest rivals in AEW.

