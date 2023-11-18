5 female AEW and WWE stars who were kissed by other wrestlers in front of their husbands

Both WWE and AEW have a number of wrestling couples signed to their rosters. It's difficult to find someone outside the industry who would be able to relate to the all-consuming nature of the business.

It's no surprise, then, that we've seen real-life married couples featured in wrestling programming. Given the wacky world of sports entertainment, it's inevitable that they will be involved in storylines.

But did you know that there have been some cases where wrestlers had to kiss other wrestlers in front of their spouses for the sake of a wrestling angle? Here are 4 such cases from both AEW and WWE.

#4. Former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm kissed by former WWE Superstar Darren Young

Timeless Toni Storm has been killing it in AEW lately with her old Hollywood actress gimmick. She is easily one of the most captivating parts of the Women's Division, and it's only a matter of time before she regains the AEW Women's Championship. It could happen as early as this weekend, when she challenges the current champion, Hikaru Shida, at Full Gear.

Storm also happens to be married to fellow AEW wrestler and Bullet Club Gold member Juice Robinson. While they have never been featured together on AEW television, they did take part in a rather infamous angle earlier this year for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The wrestling world erupted after former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young) kissed Toni Storm in front of her husband Juice Robinson at NJPW Resurgence.

Late on in the match, Toni Storm showed up to help her husband against the former WWE Superstar. But Rosser stopped her dead in her tracks with a smooch. The former Outcast member retaliated by hitting a Storm Zero on Rosser, much to the delight of the audience.

#3. Recent AEW debutant CJ Perry kisses Bobby Lashley in front of Miro

CJ Perry recently joined AEW and has immediately gotten herself involved in a storyline opposite her real-life husband, Miro. Perry has been advertising her managerial services, much to the chagrin of The Redeemer.

The former Rusev and Lana are no strangers to working together during their time in WWE. In fact, they have been involved in multiple scandalous angles, from the love triangle with Dolph Ziggler to the cuckold angle with Bobby Lashley.

During the September 30, 2019 episode of RAW, Lana and Lashley shared a kiss on the stage area while Rusev watched on from the middle of the ring, which was shocking to say the least.

However, in an interview with Reel Talker during that time period, Miro revealed that he wasn't too affected by the storyline:

“We're always professional. I don't think it's a problem at all, for me, personally. I know it's not a problem for [Lana]. It's always about her. People always run to me and ask me, 'How you feeling?' Why are you asking me?"

He continued:

“Go ask her. She's the one who has to kiss [Lashley]. I'm not kissing a guy. Kudos to her for being professional. If she didn't agree to it, we would have done something different. But here we are, a few months in, the hottest angle in WWE.” [H/T - Fightful]

Despite the steamy angle, Miro and Perry have not let that affect their marriage life.

#2. Stephanie McMahon kissed by Randy Orton in front of Triple H

Expand Tweet

In 2009, Triple H and Randy Orton engaged in a heated feud that culminated at WrestleMania 25. One of the more memorable segments that happened during the lead-up to the event was The Viper's dastardly kiss on an unconscious Stephanie McMahon while her real-life husband, HHH, was handcuffed to the ring ropes and had to bear witness to the moment.

This was during the peak of Orton's Apex Predator run, where he was the biggest heel in the business. Thankfully, The Game got a measure of revenge as he defeated The Legacy leader at that year's Show of Shows.

#1. AJ Lee kisses Bryan Danielson in front of CM Punk

Expand Tweet

Former AEW wrestler CM Punk is married to former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee. But before they got together in real life, the duo were involved in an on-screen romance angle in WWE back in 2012, which also involved current AEW star in Bryan Danielson.

WWE even ran an angle where AJ kissed Bryan in front of the Straight Edge Superstar before locking lips with the then WWE Champion.

In her book "Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules," the former WWE Divas Champion revealed that her first kiss with Punk was on-screen. However, they did not start dating until two years later.

"For the next two years, we went on dating other people, supporting those relationships while not realizing what we really wanted, being a mentor and student, and acting like brother and sister. I think we both saw a possible forever in the other and ran screaming in the opposite direction. But after living in denial, fighting all the time, my character proposing to his and then agreeing to marry someone else, and after two years of the world's most bizarre foreplay, one day Phil and I just said 'f*** it,' and we jumped headfirst into a serious relationship," she wrote in her book.

After dating for only a few months, the couple tied the knot in June 2014. They have been together ever since.

