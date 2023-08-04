5 Female ex-AEW stars who could return to WWE at SummerSlam 2023

AEW has released a number of female talents in the last year. The Jacksonville-based promotion's women's division has overall found it hard to gain television time on Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision. So it comes as no surprise a few of the wrestlers lower down the card were eventually released.

However, with SummerSlam 2023 right around the corner, we could potentially see these former female AEW stars making a triumphant comeback to the ring under the WWE umbrella.

Here are 5 such stars who could make a splash at the Biggest Party of The Summer.

#5. Leva Bates

On May 1, 2023, Leva Bates, better known as The Librarian in AEW, announced that her contract had expired after a four-year stint with the company.

She was one of the first signings made by Tony Khan for AEW's women's division and even held a backstage role in the company. However, her standing in the company was gradually reduced as other female wrestlers gained prominence.

Leva took to her Twitch channel to confirm her departure:

“Yes, I am no longer with AEW but that is okay. I put a lot of love and effort and energy into that place and no regrets. I am so happy to be there from day one before we even had a show, before we even had our first pay-per-view and I have made history. I am a part of history. So I am forever grateful and forever will just be so thankful to have been a part of that. But, as you know, probably realize, I am not performing as much as I would like to perform. So I’m taking all of this energy and focusing it on trying to make things happen. Trying to wrestle as many places as I can.” (H/T POST Wrestling)

Long before she was a librarian, Leva Bates was actually a fan favorite on NXT, known as “Blue Pants", from 2014 to 2015.

Now that she's a free agent, perhaps Triple H, who was previously a fan of her Blue Pants character will be interested in bringing her back into the fold. With the lack of women's matches on the card, perhaps The Game might throw the WWE Universe a bone with this surprise.

#4. AQA

Former AEW prospect AQA actually got her start in WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion. She impressed WWE executives so much that she managed to nab a contract with NXT soon after, wrestling under the name Zayda Ramier.

Unfortunately, her run on the black and gold brand was short-lived due to a medical issue, and she was subsequently released. The young wrestler was thrown a lifeline when AQA debuted in AEW to challenge Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship in February 2022.

While the 26-year-old didn't manage to defeat Cargill, Tony Khan later announced AQA was officially All Elite. Despite showing much promise, AQA later announced her intention to step away from wrestling due to mental health reasons.

Fightful Select confirmed the rumors earlier this year when AQA was officially released from All Elite Wrestling. With her former mentor, Booker T being a prominent part of NXT, there is hope that she might be present during SummerSlam weekend. Here's hoping the young wrestler can reignite her career as long as she feels mentally and physically ready to make an impact once again.

#3. Big Swole can debut with Hurt Business 2.0

Another former AEW wrestler looking to revive her career is Big Swole. She was unceremoniously let go by Tony Khan in late 2021, amidst allegations that there was discrimination within the company. The AEW President was quick to refute those comments and claim that Swole was simply not good enough.

It was a bitter pill to swallow, not least because Swole's real-life husband, WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander, has also been struggling for television time since the dissolution of The Hurt Business.

The faction comprised of MVP, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin and was one of the most popular groups in the ThunderDome era. Rumors of a reunion have been swirling for a while now, as Bobby Lashley has been seemingly recruiting The Street Profits for another go at the stable.

Imagine if The All Mighty manages to reunite with his former teammates, together with the additions of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, as well as the wildcard in Big Swole.

#2. Former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes can accompany Cody Rhodes

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- Brandi Rhodes

(Chris Van Vliet) “Yeah, I mean, it was really anticlimactic, but yes I did (retire from in-ring).”- Brandi Rhodes(Chris Van Vliet) pic.twitter.com/JnXDX9xEmK

Brandi Rhodes's recent announcement that she will be present for SummerSlam weekend has caused the WWE Universe to speculate on a potential return for the former AEW Chief Brand Officer.

Brandi had recently posted on social media that she will appear in Detroit as an ambassador for The Dusty Rhodes Foundation:

"We did so well at Mania, let's do it again at #SummerSlam !! I will be signing on behalf of the Dusty Rhodes Foundation with 100% of the proceeds going to a Detroit youth sports organization that I have selected...Let's get together in my hometown and have some fun," Brandi Rhodes wrote on Twitter.

Since leaving AEW, Cody Rhodes has been in the spotlight as he made a triumphant return to WWE and went on his current main event run. So far, Brandi has refrained from returning as an on-screen character, focusing on her role as a mother and other business ventures.

However, with The American Nightmare going up against Brock Lesnar in the rubber match as SummerSlam, a Brandi appearance might heighten the drama in the ring, especially if The Beast lays his hands on her.

#1. Vickie Guerrero can confront Dominik Mysterio

The possibility of Vickie Guerrero returning to WWE this weekend at SummerSlam might be slim to none, but imagine how hilarious it would be to see her confront her supposed "son" in Dominik Mysterio.

Vickie's AEW contract officially expired in late July. So far, she has remained silent on social media about her next move. Since first debuting in AEW in 2019, she mainly managed Nyla Rose, but her run wasn't that memorable. Guerrero is much more fondly remembered for her run in WWE as General Manager and the love interest of Edge and Dolph Ziggler.

Now that she is a free agent, it would be a cool moment for Vickie to return to WWE and share a moment with The Judgment Day. Dirty Dom has been killing it in the role of villain and has regularly alluded to the late Eddie Guerrero being his "father".

That sets up an interesting dynamic if WWE were to bring back Eddie's real-life wife, Vickie. Would she take offense to Dom Dom's remarks, or would she swerve everyone by aligning with the NXT North American Champion? It certainly would be a SummerSlam-worthy moment.

