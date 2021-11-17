5 Feuds that could emerge from AEW Full Gear 2021

AEW Full Gear 2021 has received universal praise for a strong card that delivered entertaining matches and a formal coronation in the main event. The outcomes and actions that went down this past weekend will have lasting effects on where All Elite Wrestling heads next.

Hangman Page defeated Kenny Omega to win the AEW World Championship in an excellent main event that culminated the Millenial Cowboy's journey to the top of the company.

The opener saw two of the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling in MJF and Darby Allin tear it up in a fantastic encounter, while Lucha Bros. vs. FTR and Bryan Danielson vs. Miro were both great in their own right.

With the dust settling from an exciting night of pro wrestling, the next chapter set to kick off on AEW Dynamite will be intriguing to see how rivalries continue and what new issues might arise. In this article, let's look at the five feuds that could emerge from AEW Full Gear 2021.

#5 Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb could emerge from AEW Full Gear 2021

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., successfully defended her Women's Championship over Tay Conti at AEW Full Gear 2021. It was a solid bout that showed Conti's progression and furthered the current reign for Baker. For most fans, the money match for Britt is with her arch-rival Thunder Rosa. This makes many challengers seem lame duck as a result.

However, All Elite Wrestling has been heating up a non-title rivalry with two accomplished workers who continued on the Full Gear 2021 Buy In. Serena Deeb sat ringside during the Buy In match which saw Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa take on Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter. Deeb was scouting her current rival, Shida.

The two women have traded wins over the past two months. Serena prevented Shida from her 50th win on the Dynamite Anniversary Show. Meanwhile, the former AEW Women's World Champion gained vengeance by beating Deeb to advance in the TBS Women's Championship Tournament.

Despite Hikaru Shida still being in the tournament, it seems Deeb will be close by to cause a possible distraction.

AEW could use this growing animosity to put both women into the title scene. Britt Baker needs challengers with credibility, and not too many have the accolades of these two.

Hikaru Shida is the longest-reigning AEW Women's World Champion ever and Serena Deeb is a former NWA Women's World Champion. Coming out of Full Gear, a three-way feud may be something new that would be refreshing.

