5 former WWE stars in AEW who desperately need a character change

While AEW has become home to many WWE veterans and young bloods, it is also true that not every one of those stars is doing well.

The top-tier of the promotions features quite a few prominent names like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho. But several other ex-WWE talents desperately need to switch up their gimmicks to stay relevant.

Here are 5 of those struggling former WWE stars in AEW who desperately need a change in their character.

#5 Andrade El Idolo needs to switch track to regain his WWE-Esque popularity

Andrade El Idolo is experienced in playing both heel and face during his time in WWE. He had initially carried that talent over to AEW, and audiences were highly impressed by his moves in his feud against PAC. Further down the line, his rivalry with Cody Rhodes also drew attention.

While Andrade El Idolo still has some clout with fans, his gimmick is getting stale. After the Atlanta street fight match with Cody, their feud is also becoming dragged out with no actual development in their characters.

If the feud continues without any significant development to intensify things, Andrade will lose popularity in AEW. A change in his character is much needed right now.

