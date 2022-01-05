5 former WWE stars who have reinvented themselves in AEW

AEW has gone from a mere pipe dream into one of the biggest companies in professional wrestling in only three years. WWE's monopoly on the wrestling industry is over, as Tony Khan's promotion is reigniting a rivalry not seen since the days of the Monday Night Wars.

It has been a treat for the audience to witness former WWE stalwarts jumping ship to AEW and speculate who else would leap. While there is criticism that the company only signs former WWE Superstars, many of them are happier and have reinvigorated their characters in a new environment.

We zoom in on five former WWE stars who have completely reinvented themselves in AEW and are now barely recognizable from their previous versions.

#5. AEW star Chris Jericho reinvented himself as the Le Champion

We kick off our list with the king of reinvention, Chris Jericho. The inaugural AEW Champion has evolved his character in every promotion he has joined. From a loudmouth cruiserweight in WCW to the 'Y2J' gimmick and scarf-wearing persona in WWE all the way to the 'Alpha' and 'Painmaker' in NJPW, his career speaks for itself.

Somehow, Chris Jericho has achieved many firsts since joining AEW, 30 years into his pro wrestling career. The former WWE Undisputed Champion became AEW's first world champion, started his own faction, The Inner Circle, and continues to keep up with wrestlers 20 years younger than him.

Chris Jericho is a legend at this point and yet continues to stay relevant in the business as a true innovator and trailblazer.

