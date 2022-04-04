5 former WWE Superstars who could have signed with AEW and debuted at ROH Supercard of Honor instead of Samoa Joe

Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor XV was the first pay-per-view under the ROH banner since AEW President and CEO Tony Khan purchased the promotion. A number of AEW contracted stars like FTR and Jay Lethal made their presence felt on the historic show.

There were also a few surprises such as Brian Cage debuting as the mystery opponent against Ninja Mack and aligning with wrestling legend Tully Blanchard. And don't forget the monumental return of Samoa Joe to ROH and his signing with AEW.

While Supercard of Honor XV ushered in a new era for Ring of Honor, Tony Khan missed the chance to sign a number of ex-WWE talents who could have been added to the show and bolster the roster going forward. Here are 5 former WWE superstars who should have debuted at the event.

#5. Former NXT champion Killer Kross & manager Scarlett

- @FightfulSelect Killer Kross & Scarlett were actually planned for the ROH Supercard reboot and had spoken with Delirious about the appearance, but when the regime changed they'd not heard back. Killer Kross & Scarlett were actually planned for the ROH Supercard reboot and had spoken with Delirious about the appearance, but when the regime changed they'd not heard back.- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/fD16l46rPP

It was reported via Fightful Select that Kross and his partner Scarlett Bordeaux were originally set to appear on the show after speaking with former ROH Booker Delirious.

However, since Khan purchased the company, there hasn’t been any contract put forth. Keen-eyed fans will have noted that Kross’ already confirmed New Japan debut took place on the same day as Supercard of Honor.

Kross previously took to Twitter to release a promo where he called out the leader of Suzuki-gun, Minoru Suzuki. The former NXT champion could be a recognizable name that could add further star power to the ROH roster.

Him and Scarlett can make for a compelling package. Kross would also immediately be a credible threat to the ROH World Championship.

#4. Former WWE Superstar John Morrison

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Jeff & I met "Johnny Hardy" today. We’re requiring a DNA test to make sure he’s legit. He might just be fabricating his last name.

John Morrison was one of the most high-profile and unexpected performers WWE released last November owing to the budget cuts stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

After his release from WWE previously, Morrison would go on to make an impact on IMPACT and Lucha Underground, winning world titles in various promotions.

He has been active once more in the indies and recently performed at New Northeast Wrestling's 27th March event, where The Hardys were also in action against Enzo and Cass. Morrison would be a welcome addition to the ROH roster as his experience and athleticism could benefit any opponent he comes up against.

#3. Former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon

Ember Moon is one of the most high-profile free agents currently on the market. As a former NXT Women's Champion, she has spent nearly six years in WWE and will be well-versed in performing for television and putting on solid in-ring performances.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, current Women's Champion Thunder Rosa gave the rechristened Athena her stamp of approval, praising the former RAW Superstar in an interview:

“I would love to see Athena [Ember Moon]. She’s very knowledgable, very talented. She’s helped me a little bit and I was like ‘oh, that makes sense!’ She makes things make sense and she’s a great coach. With her time in NXT, she helped a lot of the girls out there and she does it here too in Dallas, helping a new generation of women’s professional wrestlers."

Athena's talent and charisma is not in question. There might be concerns that she could be lost in the shuffle on AEW's stacked women's roster. Perhaps she could establish herself as the face of the ROH women's division.

#2. Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder, has managed to reinvent himself since leaving WWE. He appeared on IMPACT Wrestling and even challenged Nick Gage to a death match for the GCW World Championship.

Much to everyone's surprise, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion defeated the death-match legend that led fans to develop a newfound respect for him. It seems natural that Cardona will eventually make his way to ROH to further establish his wrestling credentials.

Cardona has crossed paths with AEW president Tony Khan. In an interview with Talk is Jericho, he opened up about his experience:

“At AEW, it just didn’t work out at the time. There’s so many people there, and there just wasn’t anything for me at the time. No hard feelings, not to say I’ll never be there again because I would love to be. Obviously, there’s no doubt AEW is the place to be. It’s the talk of the wrestling business every single week. Timing’s everything, and it wasn’t the right time.”

Perhaps the current NWA Heavyweight Champion will set his sights on leading ROH towards a new era.

#1. Former ROH star Cesaro

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc Cesaro ROH Throwback, Rapper To Host ROH 17th Anniversary PPV, Top NJPW Stars On England Event wrestlinginc.com/news/2019/02/c…

Cesaro was one of the most talented and successful wrestlers who never won the ROH World Championship during his time in Ring of Honor. Fans loved the in-ring work of Claudio Castagnoli (his real name) in the matches.

The feuds with Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, Nigel McGuinness, and many others got him discovered by WWE to get signed before many indie stars received contract offers. ROH likely dropped the ball by not making him one of the faces of the brand.

Cesaro had a long, tenured career in WWE. He was the inaugural Andre The Giant Battle Royal winner and won multiple championships along the way. He never became a world champion in the company and would eventually leave WWE earlier this year.

Now, Tony Khan can bring Cesaro home to the promotion that gave him his first break in America. It is also an opportunity for the Swiss Superman to win the ROH World Championship at least once.

