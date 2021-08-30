5 real-life friends Daniel Bryan has in AEW

Daniel Bryan could be heading to AEW soon, where he will reunite with some of his real-life friends.

Bryan's WWE contract expired following his Universal title match with Roman Reigns on SmackDown last April. Since then, several reports have suggested he could be on his way to join All Elite Wrestling. According to the latest ones, the former WWE Champion will make his AEW debut at All Out.

During his latest appearance on Dynamite, AEW's newest signing CM Punk dropped a major hint at Daniel Bryan signing with Tony Khan's company. When the crowd broke into loud 'YES' chants, CM Punk said:

"That's someone else's schtick and you might need to be a bit more patient for that," said Punk.

Daniel Bryan has several real-life friends in the AEW locker room. While his friendship with some of them started in WWE, his relationship with others goes back to earlier times. A few of Bryan's friends in AEW have already expressed their desire to see him join them in the company.

Here are five real-life friends Daniel Bryan has in AEW.

#5. AEW Star Paul Wight

AEW Star Paul Wight (F.K.A. The Big Show) has shared the ring with Daniel Bryan many times in WWE. The two wrestlers faced each other in nearly all types of matches. They have also battled for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship multiple times.

Having spent many years working together in WWE, Bryan and Wight developed a friendship. Now, Wight has already jumped ship to join AEW, and Bryan might soon follow in his footsteps.

Paul Wight would like to see his friend Daniel Bryan join him in the AEW locker room, as he told The Ring Report. The interview took place before CM Punk made his AEW debut.

"I’m excited about it. I don’t really know. I’ve heard, of course, some backstage scuttlebutt. I’m friends with Daniel Bryan and CM Punk both. I think if either one of those guys made a serious commitment to come to AEW, they would blow the roof off the industry. I think both of those guys are incredible talents and they have a lot to offer any company that they join," Wight said.

Wight is currently a color commentator in AEW. Although the 49-year-old's AEW contract states that he is also an in-ring performer, he is yet to compete in any match.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra