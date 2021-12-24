×
Create
Notifications

5 most influential AEW stars of 2021

&#039;The Best in the World&#039; returned to a wrestling ring in 2021.
'The Best in the World' returned to a wrestling ring in 2021.
Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 24, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Listicle

AEW has grown from a new promotion to one of the best in the world in three short years. It has given a new home to wrestlers looking for a fresh start or for their first big opportunity in the industry.

Because Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Elite were able to form this new promotion, it literally changed the game in the industry. Smaller promotions were operating in the USA, but none were a threat to WWE. AEW changed all that.

Hangman Page was the youngest member of The Elite and is now the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion. He's also the youngest AEW World Champion (30). Page spent the second half of 2021 posturing for a title shot.

#AEW World Champion @theAdamPage speaks. #AEWDynamite #HolidayBash LIVE NOW on @tntdrama! https://t.co/AZC3uqKpky

Page could have earned that shot and challenged Kenny Omega at All Out, but he took time off for the birth of his child. He would later return and win the title at Full Gear in November.

It was a matter of when and not if regarding Page becoming AEW Champion. His influence on the industry, however, might not match that of these next five AEW stars.

#5. Britt Baker has ruled over the AEW Women's division in 2021

🚨🚨 DON’T MISS@RealBrittBaker at 11 am ET w/ @davidlagreca1 & @THETOMMYDREAMER TOMORROW 🦷@AEW https://t.co/vlYTXRA4ug

Britt Baker may not have been the first AEW Women's Champion but it was clear she was being primed for that spot. Allie had more name recognition when the company formed but has primarily been used to make other stars look good.

Hikaru Shida was the most complete in-ring competitor in the division, but Baker put everything together in 2020. She challenged for the title at Double or Nothing in May 2021 and has been champion ever since.

Her impact is so great that the crowd cheers for her no matter what. The best pro wrestlers can hold the audience in the palm of their hand. They can chastise a city and get cheered by that city at the same time. Baker has done that as the DMD.

Celebrate the 🎄Holidays🎄 with the #AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D👇🏻M👇🏻D👇🏻 (@realBrittBaker) and the one and only @tonyschiavone24 ▶️ youtu.be/y-tU9NwQcLk https://t.co/BAnHLNHXEK

The crowd loves her and CM Punk even said that she replaced MJF as one of the "four pillars" of AEW. Baker won't hold the title forever, but 2021 was certainly her year. She came into her own and became one of the top women in pro wrestling.

1 / 5 NEXT
Edited by Kartik Arry
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी