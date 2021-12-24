5 most influential AEW stars of 2021

AEW has grown from a new promotion to one of the best in the world in three short years. It has given a new home to wrestlers looking for a fresh start or for their first big opportunity in the industry.

Because Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Elite were able to form this new promotion, it literally changed the game in the industry. Smaller promotions were operating in the USA, but none were a threat to WWE. AEW changed all that.

Hangman Page was the youngest member of The Elite and is now the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion. He's also the youngest AEW World Champion (30). Page spent the second half of 2021 posturing for a title shot.

Page could have earned that shot and challenged Kenny Omega at All Out, but he took time off for the birth of his child. He would later return and win the title at Full Gear in November.

It was a matter of when and not if regarding Page becoming AEW Champion. His influence on the industry, however, might not match that of these next five AEW stars.

#5. Britt Baker has ruled over the AEW Women's division in 2021

Britt Baker may not have been the first AEW Women's Champion but it was clear she was being primed for that spot. Allie had more name recognition when the company formed but has primarily been used to make other stars look good.

Hikaru Shida was the most complete in-ring competitor in the division, but Baker put everything together in 2020. She challenged for the title at Double or Nothing in May 2021 and has been champion ever since.

Her impact is so great that the crowd cheers for her no matter what. The best pro wrestlers can hold the audience in the palm of their hand. They can chastise a city and get cheered by that city at the same time. Baker has done that as the DMD.

The crowd loves her and CM Punk even said that she replaced MJF as one of the "four pillars" of AEW. Baker won't hold the title forever, but 2021 was certainly her year. She came into her own and became one of the top women in pro wrestling.

