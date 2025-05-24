5 Kenny Omega dream matches that are yet to happen in AEW

Kenny Omega is one of the cornerstones of AEW. Since 2019, a major portion of the AEW programming has revolved around The Cleaner.

Even before signing with the Tony Khan-led company, Kenny Omega treated his fans worldwide with his incredible in-ring performances. Over the years, Omega has been involved in countless in-ring classics.

The Best Bout Machine has not let down the AEW audience either, as he has delivered some exceptional matches against Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay, and Konosuke Takeshita. However, there are still a number of dream opponents who are yet to cross paths with the Canadian star.

In this article, let's look at five Kenny Omega dream matches that are yet to take place in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#5. Buddy Matthews is yet to cross paths with The Cleaner

Buddy Matthews is known for his hard-hitting combat style. The Best Kept Secret is one of the finest in-ring performers on the AEW roster, yet he has not crossed paths with The Best Bout Machine.

While they have battled each other in Trios action, Kenny Omega and Buddy Matthews are yet to have a singles match. Both men are famous for their incredible agility and insane striking ability.

A match between the two stars would surely be a treat for the fans. Once Matthews returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion, he could target the former NJPW star, who is currently in possession of the International Championship.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Matthews expressed his desire to work with Kenny Omega. Tony Khan must not wait any longer to pull the trigger on this bout, as it could end up being a match-of-the-year candidate.

#4. The Cleaner must face Adam Cole

Kenny Omega and Adam Cole are no strangers to each other. Over the years, the duo have been involved in several intriguing interactions.

At All Out 2021, The Panama Playboy joined Omega and The Elite in his debut appearance. In August 2022, Cole turned his back on The Young Bucks, paving the way for a future encounter with The God of Professional Wrestling.

It has been three years since that incident, and Tony Khan is yet to book a Cole vs. Omega bout. It would be a massive missed opportunity if fans don't get a contest between Omega's resilience and Cole's intelligence.

The duo is known for coming up with innovative ways to break apart their opponents. The two men were also a part of The Bullet Club at one point, which makes things even more personal between them.

Fans could get to see The Cleaner vs. The Panama Playboy bout in 2025. At the moment, Kenny Omega holds the International Title, while Adam Cole has the TNT Title in his grasp.

To further elevate the mid-card scene, TK could pit the two veterans against one another later this year.

#3. Omega must battle Samoa Joe before the latter's retirement

Similar to Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe also made a name for himself in numerous wrestling promotions. Despite being one of the most well-recognized figures on the independent circuit, Joe and Omega have never had a one-on-one encounter.

With The Samoan Submission Machine having only a few years left as a full-time performer, Tony Khan must book this match at all costs. Since he has been excellent in that role, fans would prefer The Destroyer to play heel against The Best Bout Machine.

The former WWE United States Champion continues to be a class apart in the squared circle at the age of 46. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega's wizardry has not faded over time, as he can still deliver amazing matches against opponents with contrasting styles.

A singles encounter between the two former AEW World Champions would surely keep the fans on the edge of their seats. While Omega will rely on his insane maneuvers to take down Joe, The Destroyer will use his strikes and submission holds to get the job done.

Interestingly, the duo are slated to team up against The Death Riders and The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing 2025. Once they deal with their issues with the heels, the two stars could engage in a singles bout for the International Title.

#2. Swerve Strickland could be a great opponent for The Best Bout Machine

A few years ago, a match between Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega may not have been as intriguing. In 2025, a bout between The God of Professional Wrestling and The Realest One could main event any of the AEW pay-per-views.

Swerve Strickland has rebuilt himself into a main-event talent since arriving in All Elite Wrestling. The New Flavor is a total package, he is as incredible on the mic as he is in the ring.

After delivering an epic feud against Hangman Page, Strickland would be eager to prove himself against The God of Professional Wrestling. While he claims to be the face of AEW, Swerve must take down Kenny Omega to prove that supposition.

It would be a challenge for the International Champion as well, as he would not be ready for the fox-like agility of Swerve. The result of this encounter will determine who truly is the main character of AEW.

#1. Kenny Omega vs. Cope would be one of the biggest AEW dream matches

Cope (fka Edge) arrived in AEW at WrestleDream 2023. Since then, The Rated-R Superstar has participated in several dream matches against Minoru Suzuki, Malakai Black, and Jon Moxley.

However, The Ultimate Opportunist is yet to get into a feud with his fellow Canadian, Kenny Omega. The reigning International Champion might have never considered a bout against The Master Manipulator a possibility.

Now that Cope is finally in AEW, that match could finally become a reality. The Cleaner takes pride in being one of the most clever minds to ever step foot in a wrestling ring.

However, the 41-year-old star would get his limits tested if he squared off with Cope, who has never backed down from crossing any line to finish off his opponents. It would also be a tricky situation for Cope, as he would have to keep up with one of the most explosive wrestlers in the entire world.

Tony Khan must greet the fans with an Omega vs. Cope match before the latter hangs up his boots. It would be a travesty if the two Canadian legends do not clash despite being in the same promotion.

