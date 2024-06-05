5 mistakes Tony Khan must not make at AEW Forbidden Door 2024

AEW Forbidden Door 2024 will emanate from the UBS Arena in New York on June 30, 2024. The upcoming event will be the third edition of the annual crossover event between AEW and NJPW.

Several title matches have already been announced for the grand event. While Toni Storm will battle STARDOM's Mina Shirakawa in a title match, Swerve Strickland will defend his AEW World Championship against Will Ospreay. Moreover, a new TNT Champion will also be crowned at the event in a high-risk ladder match.

The last two installments of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view were highly successful. With a star-studded roster, Tony Khan will be looking to book a memorable show for the third year in a row.

Fans have very high expectations for the upcoming edition of the show, and the creative team would not want to disappoint them. In this article, let's look at 5 mistakes Tony Khan should not commit at Forbidden Door 2024.

#5. No surprise returns take place during the show

Forbidden Door is regarded among AEW's most important pay-per-views. Aside from the quality dream matches, the last two crossover moments had plenty of shocking moments, including star debuts and cross-brand interferences.

With names like Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, and Hangman Adam Page out of action, the upcoming show is in desperate need of star power.

Tony Khan has kept some major names on the sidelines recently due to a lack of plans. Forbidden Door might be the perfect place for AEW to bring back names like Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Ricky Starks, granted they are fit and healthy.

If no major return takes place during the show, the intrigue surrounding Forbidden Door 2024 will take a massive hit.

#4. No proper follow-up to the MJF vs. The Undisputed Kingdom storyline

MJF made a strong statement at AEW Double or Nothing by attacking Adam Cole in his shocking return. After months of no direction, The Elite storyline has finally picked up some momentum, courtesy of The Wolf of Pro Wrestling.

Tony Khan should avoid pitting an underwhelming opponent against MJF.

With Adam Cole still not in a condition to compete, the other members of The Undisputed Kingdom will have to carry the storyline with MJF for a while. After main eventing the promotion's most important show last year, it is necessary for Adam Cole and MJF to give a proper closure to their rivalry.

The Salt of the Earth must get an important match against Wardlow or Roderick Strong at Forbidden Door to further add intrigue to the program. If Tony Khan tries to further drag this program by pitting Matt Taven or Mike Bennett against MJF, fans will instantly turn their backs on AEW’s booking.

#3. Mariah May sides with Mina Shirakawa at AEW Forbidden Door

Toni Storm will have her limits tested when she defends her AEW Women's Championship against STARDOM's Mina Shirakawa at Forbidden Door 2024.

Mariah May is all set to play a major role in this match, considering her close relations with Storm and Shirakawa. Although there are speculations of May turning on The Timeless Superstar at the pay-per-view, Tony Khan should avoid breaking their alliance.

Mariah May and Toni Storm are currently the hottest act in the Women's division. The decision of breaking their team to set up their rivalry seems a bit premature. With Storm set to enter a feud with her old friend in Saraya, Tony Khan should consider putting off May's betrayal for a later occasion.

#2. Jack Perry does not become TNT Champ

At AEW Forbidden Door, a new TNT Champion will be determined in a high-stakes ladder match. Konusuke Takeshita is the only qualified participant so far, with other qualifying matches yet to take place.

Tony Khan should consider putting the TNT title on Jack Perry in this match. After his amazing heel work as "The Scapegoat," Perry deserves to have a run with the TNT Championship.

The victory will bring more gold to The Elite, further increasing their stranglehold on AEW. It will be a huge missed opportunity if Perry does not walk out of the Forbidden Door with gold around his waist.

#1. Swerve Strickland loses his title to Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay has the chance to become a double champion when he battles Swerve Strickland at AEW Forbidden Door. While the matchup surely has huge potential, Tony Khan may have booked himself in a corner with his decision to pit Ospreay against Swerve.

The Aerial Assassin is yet to pick a loss in singles competition. With AEW All In set to take place on his home turf, Ospreay would look to avoid a loss till his Wembley appearance.

Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland has only been the champion for a month, making it unlikely for him to drop his title. If Tony Khan has to make a choice, he should prefer handing Will Ospreay his first defeat at Forbidden Door.

It took months of buildup for Swerve Strickland to finally get his hands on the World Championship. A loss so early into his reign will render his hard work worthless.

As for the International Champion, a loss against Swerve will not be the worst scenario. Swerve's victory will add further heat to their rivalry, while also setting up a match at All In, where Ospreay could finally get his crowning moment.

