5 most followed AEW female wrestlers on Instagram

AEW has a number of established female stars within their roster that have a sizeable social media following, particularly on Instagram.

Given how social media is such a huge part of the pro wrestling industry today, it's no wonder that wrestlers nowadays are hopping on the IG bandwagon to engage and connect with their audience.

While some of the female wrestlers in AEW built their following organically through their time in the independent circuit, a number of former WWE Superstars brought over their notoriety from their time with the sports entertainment giants.

Here are 10 of the most followed AEW female wrestlers on Instagram.

#5. Ruby Soho - 682k

Former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho debuted in All Elite Wrestling back in All Out 2021 but it's been a disappointing run with the company so far. Soho has failed to win any championships despite challenging for both the Women's and TBS titles.

She recently turned heel in a shocking twist at the AEW Revolution and aligned herself with Saraya and Toni Storm to form The Outcasts. Despite her new villainous persona, the former Riott Squad member is hugely popular on Instagram, thanks to her time in WWE, with over half a million followers.

It's no surprise that most of her fans would have followed her out of WWE to support her in All Elite Wrestling.

#4. Former Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm - 716k

Former WWE Superstar Toni Storm was barely given an opportunity to showcase herself on the WWE main roster, making her name mostly in NXT and NXT UK.

Despite her lack of exposure on RAW or SmackDown, the New Zealander is hugely popular thanks to her social media and exclusive online content. Boasting an impressive 716k followers on Instagram, Storm is not afraid to flaunt not only her wrestling talent but also her chiseled physique.

The former AEW Interim Women's Champion is now part of the newly-formed heel stable The Outcasts, which consists of fellow ex-WWE talents Ruby Soho and Saraya.

#3. TBS Champion Jade Cargill - 879k

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill extended her undefeated streak to 54-0 on the most recent edition of Dynamite. She has been a champion for over a year, taking on all the challengers and beating everyone in her path.

She's now set to feud with the newly-debuted Taya Valkyrie, which could possibly culminate in Double or Nothing in May. Among all the female talents in AEW, Jade Cargill is one who has infinite mainstream crossover appeal.

She easily has one of the best physiques in the industry currently and looks like an absolute star. Having partnered with Shaquille O'Neal during her All Elite Wrestling debut, you can imagine the TBS Champion appearing on the red carpet or as part of a reality television line-up.

It's no surprise that Cargill has built up a significant following on Instagram with nearly 900k followers despite being in the pro wrestling business for less than 2 years. As she gains more exposure on Dynamite and TBS, you can be sure that her stardom will only continue to grow.

#2. AEW interviewer Renee Paquette - 3.1 million

AEW added yet another esteemed WWE personality to its roster in late 2022 by signing former WWE backstage personality Renee Paquette.

Formerly known as Renee Young, she was an absolute workhorse for WWE, helming a number of behind-the-scenes positions for her previous company, from commentating to presenting.

Given that her husband, Jon Moxley, is associated with the organization, it only made sense for Renee to eventually follow him to Tony Khan's promotion. The 37-year-old is an absolute star with over 3 million Instagram followers.

While much of it can be attributed to her time on WWE programming, she was also featured on Total Divas, which exposed her to the reality television audience. Her star power will definitely be an asset to All Elite Wrestling going forward.

#1. Saraya - 6 million

Saraya is the most followed female star in All Elite Wrestling, with a whopping 6 million followers on Instagram. She is one of the most recognizable stars in all of pro wrestling, thanks to her decade-long association with WWE.

She was credited as one of the forerunners of the Women's Revolution before the likes of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch even got popular. The former Paige even had a movie made about her life story called Fighting For My Family in 2019, which was produced by none other than The Rock.

No wonder the former Divas Champion has such a massive following online. Tony Khan must have had this in mind when he signed Saraya to his company. There's a reason why she has been given so much television time with The Outcast storyline. Here's hoping her star power can attract more eyeballs to check out the women's division.

Poll : Which former WWE female star is the better signing for AEW? Renee Paquette Saraya 0 votes