5 AEW opponents for Christian Cage to showcase his out-working ethic

Christian Cage shocked the world when he made his AEW debut at the Revolution PPV. While the company had been advertising a Hall of Fame-worthy signing, no one expected him to make his way to Tony Khan's company.

Upon his arrival, Christian proclaimed that he would "outwork everybody" on the roster. The veteran was then booked straight into an altercation with AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.

It seemed like a pointless push for him at the time as he hadn't established himself in AEW. Cage has been out of competition for many years and only made his in-ring comeback at the 2021 Royal Rumble for WWE.

We can all agree that Christian should take his time and settle in. A quick push would not do him any good in the long run. So to make it less forced and more presentable, he needs to have a steady rise in the company.

Here is a list of five AEW stars whom Cage should face before earning a title shot.

#5 Christopher Daniels vs. Christian Cage

There’s a lot of history here. Even after everything he’s done, my man @FrankieKazarian is still raising his hand when the big challenges are being passed out.#SCU https://t.co/QNTidoIcm2 — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) March 29, 2021

On March 24th, Christopher Daniels' partner and friend Frankie Kazarian challenged Christian Cage. Kazarian questioned Cage's mantra of "outworking everyone".

Christian and Kazarian put up an exemplary wrestling contest in the opening match of AEW Dynamite on 31st March. After a series of back and forths, Cage managed to put away his opponent with the Unprettier.

It would simply make perfect booking sense for Christopher Daniels to try and avenge Kazarian's loss in the coming weeks.

That was one hell of a match tonight between Kazarian & Christian Cage.



Both looked great out there. #AEW #AEWDynamite



pic.twitter.com/kk2ieIjVGe — GetTheTables (@GetTheTables_) April 1, 2021

Both men were prominent figures during the early years of TNA. However, Daniels was mainly featured as an X-Division competitor while Christian Cage was in the World Title picture. The time has long passed, and gone are the days when Daniels was considered only as an X-Division guy.

Since then, Daniels has gone from strength to strength and is considered one of the best in the business. A feud with the former IMPACT Wrestling star would be the perfect way to get things rolling for Cage on AEW.

One could only imagine the exciting performance these two ring generals could put together for the fans.

