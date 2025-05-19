5 opponents for Darby Allin at AEW All In

Darby Allin could soon return to AEW television. The Invisible Man recently fulfilled his lifelong desire of climbing Mount Everest, and he can now finally focus on capturing the AEW World Title again.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, the former TNT Champion might need to wait for a while before he challenges Jon Moxley for the most prestigious prize in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Purveyor of Violence is set to face the winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at All In. The much-anticipated bout is likely to see no involvement from Darby Allin.

However, Allin still has plenty of choices when it comes to determining his opponent for All In Texas. In this article, let's look at five possible opponents for Darby Allin at AEW All In 2025.

Ad

#5. Claudio Castagnoli could have a singles bout against Allin at All In

Before embarking on his journey to Mount Everest, Darby Allin found himself embroiled in an intense feud with The Death Riders. The former TNT Champion made several attempts to get his rematch against Jon Moxley, but Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta protected their leader from Allin's retaliation.

Ad

The Swiss Superman has been a thorn in Darby Allin's side for months. Aside from doing The One True King's dirty work, Claudio Castagnoli has also constantly targeted the daredevil star. The former ROH World Champion has won both of his last two matches against Allin, which include their encounter in the league stage of the Continental Classic 2024.

Before setting his sights on Jon Moxley, The Invisible Man would be eager to remove Claudio Castagnoli from the equation.

Ad

At All In 2025, Allin could settle his differences with Castagnoli in a singles bout. After conquering the peak of Mount Everest, the 32-year-old star could add another feather to his cap by taking down The King of Swing.

If Jon Moxley manages to retain his title on July 12, The Invisible Man is likely to be his next opponent. A win over Moxley's most trustworthy ally would give Darby a huge confidence boost before his eventual rematch with The One True King.

Ad

#4. Gabe Kidd could take on Darby Allin on Jon Moxley's behalf

Instead of Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley could send one of his newest soldiers to deal with the threat of Darby Allin. At All In Texas, Sting's protege could go to war with Gabe Kidd, who recently joined forces with The One True King on Dynamite.

It was The Young Bull's shocking interference that helped Jon Moxley win his match against Samoa Joe on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. Gabe Kidd is set to be in The Death Riders' corner in their upcoming Anarchy in the Arena match, indicating he will stay in the group for a long time.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans could get to see an explosive contest between Kidd and Allin at All Elite Wrestling's biggest annual pay-per-view of the year. While Kidd is known for his hard-hitting combat style, Allin could give him a tough fight with his unmatched athleticism.

It could be the start of a long-term rivalry between two of the most exciting young prospects of current-day pro wrestling. If the 32-year-old star manages to take down The Young Bull in Texas, it could serve as a direct warning for Jon Moxley.

Ad

#3. Adam Cole could put his AEW TNT Championship on the line against Darby Allin at All In

At Dynasty 2025, Adam Cole dethroned Daniel Garcia to become the new TNT Champion. It has been one month since The Panama Playboy captured the prestigious title, and he has only defended it once so far.

The Star of the Show will need to defeat more credible challengers to cement himself as a worthy titleholder. The leader of The Paragon could walk into All In Texas as the TNT Champion.

Ad

Darby Allin could step up as Cole's next challenger for All In 2025 if the latter manages to keep the TNT Title till the Texas pay-per-view. As a former two-time TNT Champion, The Invisible Man would emerge as a major threat to Adam Cole's reign.

Interestingly, Allin challenged for the TNT Title at All In 2024 as well. The daredevil star unsuccessfully challenged Jack Perry, who walked out with the victory that night.

Ad

Despite failing in his mission last year, Darby Allin could make another play at winning his third TNT Title at this year's All In.

#2. Kyle Fletcher vs. Darby Allin could be a clash for the ages

In the absence of Darby Allin, Kyle Fletcher has emerged as the fastest rising young star in AEW. Following an impressive singles feud against Will Ospreay, The Protostar would be eager to get a prominent spot on the All In card.

Ad

Since he cannot challenge for the World Title, The Invisible Man could test himself against one of the most despicable heels in AEW at All In 2025. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion could battle The Aussie Arrow, who is known for his ruthless attitude inside the squared circle.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Fletcher does not believe in showing mercy to his opponents. Meanwhile, Darby Allin can endure a ridiculous amount of punishment without giving up.

Allin vs. Fletcher would be an intriguing clash of styles, which would keep the fans on the edge of their seats. The battle between the two young guns could turn out to be a show-stealer.

Although Fletcher will have the support of the Don Callis Family, it might not be enough to break the spirit of the man who conquered Mount Everest.

Ad

#1. Darby Allin could finally wrestle Bryan Danielson at AEW All In

Darby Allin and Bryan Danielson were set to face each other for the AEW World Title at WrestleDream 2024. However, Sting's protege lost the opportunity to challenge The American Dragon after his defeat against Jon Moxley at AEW Grand Slam.

Although they couldn't face each other last year, Danielson and Allin could finally have their dream match at All In Texas. The Leader of the Yes Movement has not been seen in All Elite Wrestling since losing the World Title against Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024.

Ad

A couple of weeks before the high-stakes pay-per-view, Darby Allin could issue an open challenge for All In. The challenge could be answered by a returning Bryan Danielson, who could appear at the Globe Life Field Stadium to face the 32-year-old star.

Fans would be delighted to witness a clash between the two top babyfaces. Ultimately, Darby Allin could pick up the win in this contest to build further momentum for his potential feud with Jon Moxley.

The American Dragon would not mind a loss in this bout, as he would succeed in his mission of preparing Allin for his clash with The Death Riders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudhanshu Dixit Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.



An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.



He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.



Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities. Know More