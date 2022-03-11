5 directions for Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson after they allied at AEW Revolution 2022

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley put each other to the test in their match at AEW Revolution 2022. Both wrestlers are masters of their crafts, and their grueling fight was a treat to watch. While the American Dragon looked to be steadily gaining the upper hand, Mox was able to pull a surprise pinfall and secure the win in the end.

Bryan Danielson was, as expected, not happy with the outcome. While the referees tried to stop the two veterans from fighting, William Regal made his debut. It was only after he appeared and slapped both Mox and Bryan that they stopped trading blows. Regal even convinced both of them to settle their differences and shake hands.

The quaint alliance found its ground on AEW Dynamite's 9th March episode, taking down the team of JD Drake and Anthony Henry with ease. William Regal addressed the fans post-match, stating that Mox and Danielson would become the most dominant tag team in AEW in the future.

While it remains to be seen how strong their alliance grows in the coming weeks, there are plenty of opponents for them to plow through. Here are 5 ways their story can progress from this point on.

#5 The duo could go on to become the biggest heel tag team in AEW

After the latest episode of Dynamite, there should be no doubt about the effectiveness of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as a team. The two veterans defeated their opponents effortlessly, cementing their extraordinary skill. Furthermore, William Regal's vote of confidence is further evidence of their prowess.

William Regal's emotional address to the fans could also be interpreted as a threat to others on the roster. There was something distinctly villainous about the speech, which might hint at the future of the duo.

Considering the American Dragon's recent heelish tendencies, they might be on the path to becoming the biggest heel tag team in the promotion.

#4 The duo could serve as opponents for The Hardy Boyz

The latest episode of Dynamite also saw the debut of Jeff Hardy and his reunion with Matt Hardy. The Hardy Boyz are arguably one of the most renowned tag-teams ever in the wrestling business, and Jeff's return marks a reformation of their partnership.

Such a legendary high-profile team needs competent opponents, and the duo of Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley might be perfect for the job. All four of these people are high up on the All Elite food chain, and their rivalry would make for a very interesting feud.

Jeff Hardy is known to be a risk-taker who would mesh perfectly with Moxley's reckless attitude. Similarly, Matt Hardy's tactical fighting style would work well against Danielson's calculated moveset. Whatever the result of their fights, it will be a treat for the fans to watch.

#3 This alliance could be the start of Danielson's Dojo

Bryan Danielson might start recruiting wrestlers to his faction.

Bryan Danielson previously announced that he wanted to start a stable of his own alongside Jon Moxley, the goal of which would be to take on young stars to mold them to be better. The American Dragon has expressed his intention to "toughen" these rookies to help them attain greatness in the squared circle.

With Jon Moxley now firmly on his side, Danielson's Dojo might soon become a reality. Tony Khan has always tried to promote younger talent, and this faction would be perfect to accomplish that. Mox and the American Dragon can move forward and start recruiting wrestlers like Daniel Garcia and Lee Moriarty.

#2 This partnership could be the catalyst for Jon Moxley's heel turn

Will Moxley turn heel?

Jon Moxley has always been on the edge of turning heel during his time on AEW. While the veteran has always been applauded by fans, his relatively sadistic personality has portrayed him more as an anti-hero than a simple babyface. So far, the former AEW World Champion has remained on the latter side.

With the formation of the new alliance, Moxley might consider turning heel. This can happen under the influence of Bryan Danielson or solely by himself. In the long term, there is also a possibility that Mox might turn on his partner. Both the veterans are compelling solo performers, and a renewal of their previous feud might still be on the cards.

#1 The duo could challenge Jurassic Express for the AEW Tag-Team Championship

Jurassic Express have been on a dominant run on AEW recently.

William Regal has confidently proclaimed that the newly formed team will be a force to reckon with, and anyone who steps into the ring with them will not like the outcome.

With this warning from the British Brawler, no one would be willing to take the duo lightly. It is not far-fetched to assume that this might mean a new threat for the current tag team champions Jurassic Express.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus have been on a dominant run recently. They retained their titles against the combined force of the reDRagon and Young Bucks in a three-way tag match. This effectively makes them one of the most formidable teams in AEW and the perfect opponents for Mox & Danielson.

A feud between the newly-formed duo and Jurassic Express would be great for both parties. Furthermore, the impressive display of talent in the ring, as fans have come to expect from these performers, will be a delight to witness.

