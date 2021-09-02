5 photos of AEW stars as kids with WWE legends

Although they are now competing with WWE, a few AEW stars were once fans of Vince McMahon's company and its WWE Superstars.

Many AEW Stars were WWE fans in their childhood. Jungle Boy, for example, attended SummerSlam in 2009. He was pictured sitting beside his father, Luke Perry, among the crowd. The 24-year-old was also seen in attendance at the 2015 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Other AEW Stars also attended live WWE events and signings in their younger years. As kids, they got the opportunity to meet and take photos with their favorite WWE Superstars.

Years later, a few of them were fortunate to work with their childhood heroes after becoming wrestlers themselves. Today, one AEW Star even shares the locker room with his favorite WWE Superstar as a kid.

Here are five photos of AEW Stars as kids with WWE Legends.

#5. AEW Star CM Punk

Before he became a wrestling legend, CM Punk was a young Stone Cold Steve Austin fan. In his younger years, Punk met his childhood hero multiple times. He took two photos with Austin at two different WWE events.

Last year, Punk shared a rare photo that he took with Austin in the mid-1990s. Young Punk looked a little different with short blonde hair.

Punk also has another photo with Austin at a different event. In the second picture, the current AEW Star had red spikey hair.

In 2011, Austin and Punk stood together again in front of the camera. However, this time they shot a segment in WWE. Punk had become a WWE Superstar, and Austin was making a guest appearance on Monday Night RAW.

Five years later, Austin was asked to pick his dream opponent for one final match. The Texas Rattlesnake disclosed that he would like to fight Brock Lesnar or CM Punk.

"I think me and CM Punk would have sold a lot of tickets together. And again, he gets it, I get it. It would be one entertaining program. He’s smart. His psychology is great. He’s easy in the ring, meaning his physicality, everything looks good [and] nothing hurts. Again, I would think me and him would be right on the same page psychologically and we’d be able to weave a hell of a tale," Austin said on on The Ross Report podcast.

During a Q&A session on his Twitter account, The Best in the World also revealed that Austin was a dream opponent he never got to wrestle. CM Punk is now good friends with the WWE Hall of Famer.

