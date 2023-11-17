5 Photos of WWE and AEW stars together that prove there is no war in wrestling

The wrestling industry has had many ups and downs and the business has seen several changes. The most visible of these changes have been in the roster, be it AEW WWE NJPW, or any other company. Wrestlers who were on the roster of one particular wrestling promotion routinely move on to a different locker room.

In some cases, even if they move on, some of them still share a strong bond. Here's a list of some of the most popular wrestlers who have retained their friendship throughout the years.

#5. Adam Cole and Kevin Owens are friends and have posed for a 'group' photo

Adam Cole and Kevin Owens have a solid friendship. KO gave a hint of that when he went on-air to proclaim that his friend, Adam, was in surgery - when Cole was injured and on the road to recovery. Of course, he didn't name Cole, but the wrestling fraternity put two and two together. Owens and Cole were together in the Indies and WWE.

The Panama City Playboy was with WWE's developmental brand from 2017 to 2022. The Prizefighter and Cole also faced each other at NXT TakeOver: Wargames in 2019.

#4. Finn Balor and Pac are 'gym bros'

Finn Balor and Pac (fka Neville) have both played in the big leagues. Both have had extremely good runs in WWE and NXT. While Neville is now in AEW, Balor has retained a place in WWE. Balor and Pac have known each other for a while now and Balor has shared pictures of the time they were together in Japan.

Finn and Pac are both success stories in the world of wrestling, and it is heartwarming to see that the two have a good relationship outside the business as well.

#3. AEW star Ricky Starks and Cody Rhodes are also 'spotted together' friends

Cody Rhodes is the story that will inspire aspiring wrestlers. Ricky Starks is the story that's still being written by Providence. However, both these individuals are good friends - even if Starks is still in AEW and Rhodes has returned to WWE as The American Nightmare. Ricky even accompanied Rhodes to the Royal Rumble and was spotted backstage.

Starks and Rhodes were part of the first All In in 2018, an event that actually was the root of what we now know as AEW. Back at that time, Rhodes was the VP of All Elite Wrestling.

#2. Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm are 'Aussie' friends

Rhea Ripley is currently having a great run in WWE. One of her friends, Toni Storm, is getting over with the AEW with her new 'Timeless' gimmick. The two know each other from their time together in Australia, where they wrestled for a while.

Rhea and Toni's careers have crossed paths too. Ripley and Storm have feuded for the NXT UK Women's title.

#1. MJF is such good friends with Liv Morgan, he named a character after her in a promo

MJF and Liv Morgan have been friends for a while now. They are so good friends that when The Salt of the Earth was once cutting the promo and had a story to tell. He even named a character after Liv.

These are the 'fast friend' examples from the world of wrestling.

