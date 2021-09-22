5 possible finishes for MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr. at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Heading into AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr. is one of the most personal matches we have seen in the company's recent history. The issues between the two stars began when The Salt of the Earth spoke badly about Cincinnati and Linda Pillman who was ringside.

Pillman Jr. made his way to the ring to confront MJF, but Wardlow took care of him and his partner Griff Garrison. Following more verbal back and forth, the inevitable match was booked and the Varsity Blonds member has a great opportunity to showcase his abilities against one of the finest heels in wrestling.

MJF has taken some extremely personal shots at Brian Pillman Jr. by mocking his family and going as far as to pretend to communicate with his late father. Pillman Jr. is itching to get his hands on the Pinnacle leader.

With the background in place and anticipation at a high, let's take a look at five possible finishes for the match at Grand Slam.

#5. Brian Pillman Jr. defeats MJF clean at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Let's be real, this is highly unlikely to happen. MJF is unquestionably the bigger star and rubbing shoulders against him in this feud has already benefited Pillman Jr. immensely. The Salt of the Earth just lost a big match to Chris Jericho at All Out 2021, so he likely won't lose again.

Nevertheless, there's an off chance that All Elite Wrestling throws us off with a Brian Pillman Jr. clean win over one of the biggest stars in the promotion. It would be a watershed moment for the second-generation star, who has been thrust into the spotlight like this for the first time in his career and has more than held his own.

Pillman Jr. winning clean against MJF would be the biggest moment of his career and unlikely as it is, one cannot totally rule it out.

