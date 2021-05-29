5 Possible surprises for AEW Double or Nothing: Multiple former WWE stars debut, End of an era?

All Elite Wrestling will present its next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, in less than two days. This was the show that started it all for AEW in 2019 and two years later, the card looks as stacked as ever.

Nine matches are scheduled for the pay-per-view, with all of them having the potential to deliver in front of fans. Double or Nothing promises some great wrestling, as well as a bunch of major moments. A few of them could shock the live crowd in Jacksonville.

From surprising title changes to big debuts, AEW can wow the fans in several ways at Double or Nothing. A lot of the matches aren't as easy to call. One of the biggest mysteries on the show is the final entrant in the Casino Battle Royale. Who will it be? Multiple former WWE stars could take up that position.

Here are five possible surprises that could happen at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

#5 Paul Wight is the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing

The casino-themed multi-man match has been a staple on most AEW pay-per-views. The format may be a little complicated, but it does get a lot of stars on the card. Double or Nothing will feature the 21-man Casino Battle Royale.

The line-up features some big names like Christian Cage, Matt Hardy, and Penta El Zero Miedo. But what has intrigued the fans is the final entrant - the one who draws the Joker card. Quite a few stars could take up this spot, but AEW may have given us a clue.

Paul Wight will already be at ringside as part of the commentary team for the Casino Battle Royale, which may be a red herring to throw people off. The former WWE Champion could step up from the booth to make his in-ring debut for AEW. It would be quite a surprise to see Wight in action at Double or Nothing.

He would have some fun interactions with the rest of the 21-man field in the Casino Battle Royale while putting them over by association. Given his size, Paul Wight would instantly be a favorite to win the match. But a world title match between him and Kenny Omega seems a bit odd.

Another former WWE Superstar could show up at Double or Nothing as the No. 21 entrant in the Casino Battle Royale, one who can challenge Omega for his AEW World Championship.

