5 Possible Teams for an AEW Trios Division

The idea of a trios championship (or six-man tag team championship) has been in the talks ever since the inception of AEW. The presence of multiple factions in the promotion means there is no scarcity of contenders if a trios title is introduced.

Earlier this year, rumors of a six-man championship surfaced after Kenny Omega teased the idea at Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea. However, many wrestlers, including FTR, thought that it was too early for an entire division built around trios action.

Since then, the amount of six-man tag team matches has seen an increase in AEW programming, and the possibility of a new title may not be that far behind. The Nov. 18 edition of Dynamite saw the creation of, not one, but two six-man teams in the form of a reunited Death Triangle—PAC, Pentagon El Zero M, and Rey Fenix— after they split from Eddie Kingston's family. Will Hobbs also joined Team Taz with Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. This division of long-running factions into three-man groups added fuel to the rumors.

So here are five such teams that could be a part of a trios division in AEW.

#5. SoCal Uncensored

SCU consists of Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky

One of the original AEW trios, SCU found their roots with their former promotion, Ring of Honor. The long-time tag team of Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels were joined by the rising star, Scorpio Sky. They later moved to AEW where Sky and Kazarian became the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Currently, Scorpio Sky seems focussed on a singles run as he recently faced Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship. Daniels and Kazarian look to have resorted to midcarders. However, the introduction of a new trios championship would be enough incentive for the fan-favorite trio to come together again. The combination of a ring general in Daniels, someone as innovative as Kazarian, and the explosive performer in Sky has been an effective factor in the success of SCU. A reunion with a new direction promises all that and more.