All Elite Wrestling Rumors: AEW to introduce new championship title or tournament?

AEW Stars at WarnerMedia's A Midsummer Daydream TCA After-Party

Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea is a multi-day cruise that brings together top talent from the wrestling, music, comedy and podcast worlds. Yesterday it was announced onboard by Jericho himself that the Sixthman-produced extravaganza would be returning for a third edition in February 2021.

Historically speaking, the Rager At Sea's first edition was actually where Cody, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll and Hangman Adam Page announced themselves to no longer be "The Bullet Club" but rather known as "The Elite". It was also where Jericho chose to have his official rematch against Omega.

This year's Rager At Sea will feature an onboard taping of AEW Dynamite, in addition to other content filmed for AEW Dark and Being The Elite. Beyond that, the other days of the Rager At Sea were scheduled to include non-televised matches including top AEW talent.

On January 20th, the main event of the evening's wrestling card was a six-man match between The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) and AEW Tag Team Champions SCU (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian). The Elite proved victorious within this entertaining, action-packed contest announced by Justin Roberts and officiated by official Aubrey Edwards.

After the match, Omega got on the mic to thank SCU for the friendly competition, which prompted the members of SCU to ask for an eventual rematch. Ultimately this led to Omega talking about how AEW ought to be stepping up its game with more six-man competition, whether in the form a tournament or official six-man tag team championship title.

As embedded below, the following video was captured onboard by Melissa Paltrowitz.