Breaking News: Chris Jericho announces 3rd Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea

Chris Jericho At New York Comic Con 2019

Few professional wrestlers -- if any -- have been innovative to the extent of All Elite Wrestling World Champion Chris Jericho. Not only did Jericho make his in-ring debut 30 years ago in 1990 and capture major titles in multiple promotions around the world, but he has further crossed over into mainstream success thanks to his work as an actor, author, podcaster, and television host.

One of Jericho's most interesting ventures of the past few years has been Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea. As produced with Sixthman -- the company behind star-studded cruises hosted by the likes of KISS, Jon Bon Jovi, Ke$ha, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Melissa Etheridge, and the stars of TV's Impractical Jokers -- he first Rager At Sea took place in October 2018 on the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship. It departed out of Miami, Florida and had a port stop in Nassau, Bahamas.

While not the first ever wrestling-related cruise, the Rager At Sea was the first major cruise to feature onboard matches with top-level wrestling talent. Melding together Jericho's other interests, the Rager At Sea also included notable comedians (e.g. Impractical Jokers stars Sal Vulcano and Brian Quinn, Brad Williams, Craig Gass), musicians (e.g. Jericho's band Fozzy, Kyng, Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell and his Bastard Sons), podcasters (Colt Cabana, Paul Lazenby, Dave LaGreca, Marty DeRosa) and activity-leaders (Diamond Dallas Page, Jim Ross, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Marty Scurll).

The second edition of the cruise, taking place during January 2020, had a similar one-of-a-kind lineup. This time exclusively featuring AEW talent, including a taping of AEW Dynamite set for broadcast on January 22, 2020 and additional content taped for Being The Elite and AEW Dark. Non-AEW notables onboard includes comedian Gabriel Iglesias, Scott Hall, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, Booker T, Eric Bischoff, MVP, Vickie Guerrero, Chavo Guerrero, podcast maestro Conrad Thompson, journalist Dave Meltzer, hard rock band Kick Axe, metalers Light The Torch, and singer Jared James Nichols; Fozzy, comic Craig Gass and the aforementioned DDP are all returning participants.

As announced onboard by Jericho on the first day of the second edition of the Rager At Sea, there will indeed be a third edition of what many call "the Jericho Cruise." Said by Jericho himself on the date of sail-off while performing onstage with Fozzy: "We've got some secret news for you guys, though... There's going to be a third Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea, Triple Whammy. February 1st to 5th, 2021 we're going to be right back here doing it again. Are you gonna come?"

Inside sources also revealed that the February 2021 cruise via Sixthman will be stopping at the Bahamas' Grand Bahama Island.

Currently the on-sale date and lineup of Triple Whammy are not yet known, but you can count on your friends at Sportskeeda to keep you posted on all things AEW and Jericho-related in the months to come.