5 potential challengers for CM Punk's AEW World Championship following All Out 2022

AEW All Out 2022 is in the history books, and the show has been delivered from start to finish. Three new champions were crowned at the pay-per-view, including the World title.

In the main event, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against hometown hero CM Punk. After a hellacious battle that lasted almost 20 minutes, The Second City Saint emerged victorious to win the world title for the second time in All Elite Wrestling.

In this article, we will look at five stars who could potentially challenge Punk for the AEW World Championship. So without further ado, let's begin:

#5. MJF could win his first title in AEW by defeating CM Punk

Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his first appearance on AEW since his fiery promo on the June 1, 2022 edition of Dynamite.

He initially appeared in the Casino Ladder match and was handed the chip by Stokely Hathaway. The Salt of the Earth then came out to the entrance area following CM Punk's victory against Jon Moxley, and made his intentions clear of challenging for the gold.

The Second City Saint and MJF have faced each other in singles action on two occasions in All Elite Wrestling. The former Pinnacle leader defeated Punk via pinfall on February 2, 2022, edition of Dynamite. However, the former WWE Superstar got the better of his arch-nemesis at the Revolution pay-per-view.

With both stars tied with one win apiece, what better way than to have the rubber match for the AEW World Championship? It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books the feud between the two, especially with the world title involved this time.

#4. Jon Moxley could look for retribution against CM Punk

Jon Moxley became the interim AEW World Champion at Forbidden Door during CM Punk's absence due to injury. On the August 24, 2022 edition of Dynamite, he squashed The Second City Saint in under three minutes to win the undisputed world title.

However, The Purveyor of Violence suffered a loss after a hard-fought battle against Punk at All Out. With both stars having one win each, it perfectly sets up a decider bout between them for the AEW World Championship.

Moxley could cut a promo about defeating Punk recently on this week's Wednesday night show and ask for a rematch, possibly on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite.

#3. Christian Cage could finally get a shot at the world title against CM Punk

Christian Cage was scheduled to face 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry in a singles match at All Out. However, during Perry's entrance, Luchasuarus turned heel again and laid a vicious beatdown on his former tag team partner.

It was a formality from there on for Captain Charisma, and he picked up an easy victory against Jungle Boy. When Cage turned heel a few months ago, he stated that he is in AEW for the money involved and not to elevate the younger talent in the company.

Following his dominant win at the recently concluded pay-per-view, Christian Cage could demand a title shot at CM Punk's AEW World Championship. With the towering Luchasaurus by his side, Cage could prove to be a formidable challenger for The Second City Saint.

#2. Malakai Black could have a surprise singles run, leading to a world title feud against CM Punk

The House of Black faced Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro in a six-man tag team match at the All Out pay-per-view. Unfortunately, the villainous faction suffered a defeat after The Icon used the black mist on Malakai Black, following which Allin trapped him in the Last Supper for the win.

It was a surprising decision from Tony Khan's promotion, and fans have speculated on the possible reasons why Black was pinned in the bout. But what if All Elite Wrestling has a surprise plan lined up for the Dutch star?

On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart could solely blame their leader for the loss and kick him out of the faction. It could lead to a singles run for Malakai Black and eventually take him to a world title feud in the company, possibly against CM Punk.

#1. Hangman Page could battle for the world title against CM Punk once again

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo This is the promo caused CM Punk to go off on Hangman Page last night. This is the promo caused CM Punk to go off on Hangman Page last night. https://t.co/zNg1ra9FgS

Hangman Page and CM Punk battled each other for the AEW World Championship at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Punk managed to defeat The Anxious Millennial Cowboy to win the world title for the first time in the company.

Page hasn't done much of note since his loss against Punk, except for an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at Forbidden Door in June 2022. However, with the recent controversy between him and CM Punk, All Elite Wrestling could book a potential AEW World Title program featuring the two.

The Jacksonville-based promotion could use the alleged real-life animosity between Page and Punk to generate more buzz in the storyline. With the possible addition of The Elite, which CM Punk bashed in the post-AEW media scrum, Tony Khan's company could have a blockbuster feud for the foreseeable future.

Also watch: Highs and Lows of CM Punk | UFC disaster, dominating 434 days as WWE Champion & more

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi