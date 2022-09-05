5 possible booking directions for MJF following AEW All Out return

MJF shocked the wrestling world with his return at AEW All Out 2022. The 26-year-old appeared as 'the joker' in the Casino ladder match, donning a white and black 'devil' mask, and won the match with assistance from Stokely Hathaway.

His last appearance on AEW television was his angst promo in the June 1 edition of Dynamite. During his promo, Friedman ranted against Tony Khan for not being provided opportunities and stated that the new signees, the 'WWE guys,' were given priority over him.

The 26-year-old returned at the promotion's recent pay-per-view and confronted the newly crowned AEW World Champion and former rival CM Punk.

Upon MJF's return, below are five ways he can be booked in Tony Khan's promotion:

#5. His newly formed faction takes on The Elite for Trios Championship

Knankles @knankles The masked joker has to be MJF right?



Built like him, walked like him!



I am convinced its him!! The masked joker has to be MJF right? Built like him, walked like him!I am convinced its him!! https://t.co/o6NHrHHpcn

The first match of the show was interrupted by people dressed up in full black attire. One of them, who later turned out to be Stokely Hathaway, climbed the ladder and grabbed the contract.

During this time, some other AEW stars attacked the competitors in the match. MJF walked out to the ring in his disguise, and Hathaway handed him over the poker chip. Former WWE Superstar W. Morrissey was also spotted as one of the members.

MJF is no stranger to being a leader of a faction. The 26-year-old led The Pinnacle featuring FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), Shawn Spears, and Wardlow back in 2021.

With Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) winning the inaugural AEW Trios World Championship, it would be interesting to see The Salt of the Earth and a couple of his new faction members vie for the newly added titles.

#4. Confront Tony Khan

Miyuko @Miyuko_junsei you didn’t know that last night’s in the form of about his return to Inyou didn’t know that last night’s #AEWAllOut2022 had a devilishin the form of @The_MJF and everyone elseabout his return to @AEW . Now, @TonyKhan must confront him about his return. In ✅ you didn’t know that last night’s #AEWAllOut2022 had a devilish 🃏 in the form of @The_MJF and everyone else 😯 about his return to @AEW. Now, @TonyKhan must confront him about his return. https://t.co/6eIktsRKaK

In June, MJF gave a scathing promo citing Tony Khan as being biased and providing all the former WWE superstars with opportunities that should have ideally been handed to him.

Friedman called out the AEW President, demanding to be fired from the promotion before his mic was muted.

Following the segment, the AEW star was nowhere to be seen. There were crickets on his behalf, and had no communication with the locker room either. When MJF returned at All Out, the lights went out when CM Punk was celebrating his victory as the new champion.

A recorded one-sided conversation from Tony Khan was played where he stated that he was willing to overlook his past behavior and pay him more money if required.

While there is no confirmation on whether MJF will be a heel or a face on his return, it will be an interesting storyline if he goes up against the boss of All Elite Wrestling.

#3. MJF's new faction can go up against Chris Jericho's stable

MJF's The Pinnacle and Chris Jericho's The Inner Circle collided on multiple occasions. Last year the two factions faced each other in a hellacious Blood and Guts match . The 51-year-old star was flung off the top of a steel cage, much to everyone's surprise.

The Wizard and The Salt of the Earth put their feud aside and even teamed up with each other for a few matches on the Jacksonville-based promotion. Jericho defeated Bryan Danielson at All Out and then raised the stakes for fellow JAS member Daniel Garcia for his match at Dynamite next week.

Additionally, Chris Jericho and MJF competed at All Out last year, where the former put his career on the line.

While Jericho is an impressive leader with his expansive experience in the industry and Salt of the Earth's skills, fans could get to witness both factions clash with each other.

#2. Feud with Jon Moxley

MJF and Jon Moxley first competed against each other in 2019

Within a year of signing with the promotion, Friedman competed against Hangman Page, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley. In an edition of Fyter Fest that same year, he went up against the former WWE Superstar's reign as champion in Tony Khan's promotion.

The two battled each other at All Out in 2019, where MJF suffered his first loss in the singles competition.

With The Purveyor of Violence's intense wrestling skills and the 26-year-old's arrogant persona, the two are bound to get in each other's way again. While the Punk and Moxley feud may have seemingly witnessed its conclusion, The Salt of the Earth can revitalize his feud with them.

#1. Re-ignite feud with CM Punk for AEW World Championship

MJF and CM Punk commenced their rivalry in 2021 when the latter interrupted his promo. The two locked horns after an intense exchange of words prior to their match.

In an edition of Dynamite in February this year, the 26-year-old defeated the Second City Saint with some aid from former Pinnacle faction member Wardlow.

The two have been applauded for their diversified wrestling skills and tongue and cheek mic skills. Despite being way younger than the former WWE Champion, Friedman has proved his stance against him in the squared circle. At All Out, he pointed out that he was targeting the AEW World title.

The AEW star's shocking return left the wrestling fraternity in a frenzy. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether he will portray a heel or face going forward in Tony Khan's promotion.

Also watch: 10 WWE Superstars who once lived together | Brock Lesnar, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi