5 dream matches for Cesaro in AEW

News broke recently that Cesaro has departed WWE after the completion of his contract. The departure was on good terms, as the company and The Swiss Superman were simply unable to reach an agreement for a new deal.

What's interesting is that since the contract expired, there is no 'non-complete' clause in effect, which makes the former WWE Superstar a free agent immediately.

Speculation about The Swiss Superman's next destination has fans excited already. Obviously, there is still a chance that WWE might be able to negotiate a new contract to rehire him, but there is a high chance that AEW might be in the sights of the Swiss Superman.

"The King of Swing" has a plethora of opponents to go through if he decides to make the jump. Tony Khan has shown consistent interest in established WWE stars, and with Cesaro's reputation and top-tier skillset, it's easy to think he'll be put to work immediately in All Elite Wrestling.

Here are some interesting feuds the former WWE Superstar could be part of to kick things off in AEW.

#5. Cesaro vs. Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has consistently been a top performer on the AEW roster since the young promotion was founded. But after his recent return from alcohol treatment, his physical transformation and increased agility has put the former AEW Champion on an even higher level.

Tony Khan clearly recognizes Moxley's elite status, and AEW television regularly features him. His gritty and violent style is embraced by fans, and his never-say-die attitude has led to memorable main events against the likes of Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston and Kenny Omega.

On the flipside, Cesaro has portrayed a heel character for the better part of the last several years. Unlike traditional heels, however, he is rarely portrayed as someone who weasels out of fights. This has helped the Swiss Superman gain a sizable fanbase which even led to a babyface push a while back.

Cesaro's entry could pit him against Jon Moxley very organically, with neither refusing to back down from the other. The current storyline with Mox and Bryan Danielson is ripe to introduce an X-factor, and the former WWE superstar would fit like a glove.

