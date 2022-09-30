5 potential ways Malakai Black could return to AEW

A few weeks back, at the All Out pay-per-view, Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King lost to Sting, Darby Allin and Miro. After the match while leaving, he was seen hugging his teammates and thanking the Chicago crowd, which looked like a goodbye.This produced a lot of buzz amongst the fans.

A week later, some reports came out suggesting that Malakai Black was granted his release from AEW. According to reports, he was granted a conditional release with a non-compete clause of 6 months. Earlier this week, Black confirmed that he was not released and is still with AEW. Apparently, he has just taken a small break.

Now, with Malakai Black still a part of AEW, it's confirmed that sooner or later, he'll make his return to the promotion. What remains to be seen is how he does it. Here, we will discuss 5 such ways in which Malakai Black could return to AEW:

#5 The House of Black challenges for the Trios Titles

Brody King, Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews

One way to make a return for Black would be to get back with Buddy Matthews and Brody King. He might rejoin House of Black and continue his storyline with them. It anyway wouldn't make much sense for him to return and suddenly distance himself from the team for no reason.

The House of Black recently competed in the newly announced AEW Trios Titles tournament. Unfortunately, they were defeated by The Dark Order in the quarterfinals to advance further. When Malakai returns, he could challenge the Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championships.

#4 He turns against the House of Black

The House of Black could on the verge of its end

The House of Black was formed in January this year, when Brody King debuted and joined forces with Malakai Black. A month later, Buddy Matthews also made his debut and joined the stable. In May, Julia Hart was welcomed into the stable after she betrayed Pac. It has been 9 months since the faction was created.

Now, Black coming back from his absence and joining the House of Black again might sound boring to a lot of people. What could really surprise people would be Black turning on his own teammates. This would attract a lot of eyeballs. He could either fight them on his own or introduce a new team.

#3 Confronts Sting to set up a feud with him

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) | WP @BackupHangman Honestly I think Malakai Black being the first guy to pin Sting in AEW would be the thing to elevate him to main event World Championship level. Honestly I think Malakai Black being the first guy to pin Sting in AEW would be the thing to elevate him to main event World Championship level.

In his last match before going on a hiatus, Malakai Black was pinned by Darby Allin because of Sting. At AEW All Out, Sting, Darby Allin and Miro defeated The House of Black. In the closing moments of the match, Black was about to perform Black mass on Sting, but he spit black ink om Black's face.

This moment from the match at All Out could set up a one-on-one feud between Sting and Malakai Black. It is one of the most anticipated matches on the main roster. Black could also be Sting's first singles feud since his debut in AEW. This feud could give us many great moments like mindgames and unique stipulations.

#2 Challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship

𝗞𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗫🪐 @JustKroux MALAKAI BLACK as AEW World Champion 🖤 MALAKAI BLACK as AEW World Champion 🖤 https://t.co/fRmG25Zhg2

Malakai Black made his AEW debut in July last year. Since then, he has always either had non-title feuds or been involved in faction feuds. Hence, he never got an opportunity to have a one-on-one feud for the AEW World championship or any other singles title. He has never competed for a singles title in his AEW career.

This time, things could shake up a bit. Black could return and confront Jon Moxley to challenge him for the AEW World Championship. Whether he wins it or not would not be the primary thing to look at here. He would make a great feud for the title and the final match would be a sight to look at.

#1 Malakai Black debuts a new gimmick/persona

Black could be looking to reinvent himself

The anti-hero has had the same on-screen character since he debuted for AEW. His character in WWE was also more or less the same. Sometimes, things get repetitive and they lose their touch when kept the same for a very long time. The situation could get similar for Black as well.

This time, Malakai Black could return with a totally different character onscreen. He could use this small break to rethink his persona and what he wants to do on TV. It could either be a new type of supernatural character or something else unique and exciting. It would be interesting to see him develop a new character.

