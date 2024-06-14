5 real-life couples who've appeared together on AEW TV

AEW is home to several wrestlers who are dating or married and routinely appear on the show's programming in feuds and storylines. Real-life couples appearing in wrestling feuds and storylines are commonplace, and it only sometimes becomes controversial.

One of the earliest examples of a real-life couple appearing in storylines was Macho Man Randy Savage, Miss Elizabeth, and Hulk Hogan, when Randy and Elizabeth were married, in the eighties. Elizabeth and Randy married in 1983 and she started managing him in 1985.

Later, the Lita-Matt Hardy-Edge storyline became highly controversial and is still one of the most popular in professional wrestling. At that time, Matt was in a real-life relationship with Lita at the time. Here's a look at all the real-life couples in the Jacksonville-based company

#5. Kip Sabian has been ringside for his wife Penelope Ford

Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford have been with the Jacksonville-based company since 2019 when they were dating. Ford began managing Sabian around that time, so they have had numerous appearances together.

Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian got engaged in 2020 and at All Out that year, they announced they would enter wedlock. The two had an in-ring wedding ceremony at AEW Beach Break in 2021. The two have had several appearances together, including when Ford faced Lindsay Snow at AEW Dark in 2020.

#4. Brandi Rhodes tore into Jade Cargill with her words for Cody Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes was signed with AEW until 2022 and took on the role of an announcer. She and her husband Cody Rhodes left AEW in the same year. During one storyline in 2020, she had a verbal spat with Jade Cargill, after she thought that Cargill had some feelings for the American Nightmare.

Interestingly, all three parties involved in this storyline are no longer part of AEW. While Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill are both signed with WWE, Brandi's return to wrestling remains unclear, however, she did appear as part of his entrance at WrestleMania XL.

#3. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have had ring entrances in AEW together

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo married in 2022 and are now proud parents of a baby girl, Luna Guevara.

The professional wrestlers have been together in character and even participated in a mixed-gender match against Skye Blue and Dante Martin to successfully defend their AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship at Blood and Guts, 2022.

#2. Britt Baker has rushed into the ring to save Adam Cole

Adam Cole wowed audiences by sparring with MJF as the masked Devil and was one of the reasons the Salt of the Earth had to bow out of AEW. But before that, the leader of the Undisputed Kingdom was in a feud with Chris Jericho and his Jericho Appreciation Society.

One of the spots included Cole being beaten down by Jericho and the team, and Britt Baker coming in for the save in 2023. The two have been in a relationship since 2017.

#1. MJF has had an awkward moment with his girlfriend Alicia Atout on TV

MJF returned to AEW, and his girlfriend, Alicia Atout joined the Jacksonville-based company as an announcer. With this, she joins the likes of Renee Paquette, who already is an interviewer for the company.

Atout and MJF had one of their first interactions on-screen, which led to an awkward moment. Both The Salt of the Earth and Atout have incredible mic skills, with the latter once hosting a music-based show. It remains to be seen if Tony Khan decides to use natural chemistry between the two.