5 Reasons why AEW needs another championship

AEW is still relatively young in terms of professional wrestling promotions. The promotion has four titles up for grabs. Apart from these, there are some cross-promotion titles like the FTW, Impact and NWA title.

Most wrestling promotions have world titles, mid-card titles, tag team belts, and a women's Championship. AEW has all of those, but the roster is growing by the month.

Apart from newbies, there are stars like CM Punk, Andrade, and Malakai Black. More names are potentially on their way. Many AEW stars are yet to hoist a title.

WWE is an exception due to its roster of superstars. It has two separate brands or shows and each show has its own set of titles.

This isn't to say that the newly-introduced AEW Rampage should have its own titles. But with the promotion's growth, it should introduce another Championship for its roster. Tony Khan even teased that another title may be on the way.

Here are five reasons why AEW must have another title under its umbrella.

#5 It would be easy for AEW to build another storyline around another title.

The easiest way to sell a storyline in pro wrestling is to have a Champion to defend his or her title. A star could cheat to win a belt, another superstar could interfere in costing a Champion his or her title to name a few possibilities.

The simplest reason why AEW needs another title is that it gives the writers to come up with interesting storylines. Although that doesn't mean only title-centric angles are worthy of air time. It's just that it makes secondary feuds and storylines easier to build.

Booking two legends against each other writes itself. The current top star facing an icon from the past is also easier to sell.

But with another title under its guidance, AEW can push different stars other than big-names like Jon Moxley, The Elite and Chris Jericho. A title also adds an element of prestige to the storyline.

