5 Reasons why Hangman Page isn't challenging Kenny Omega at AEW All Out

AEW star Hangman Page hasn't been at his best lately. It all kickstarted with one loss that derailed his momentum moving forward. During the Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page and the Dark Order came up short against The Elite in a 10-men elimination match.

As per the stipulation imposed, the babyface team can no longer challenge for both the AEW World and Tag Team Championships. It was never really about the Elite vs. the Dark Order. The company has always planned to have a massive championship clash between Hangman Page and Kenny Omega.

Even fans were invested in it right when management planted the seeds for a long-term storyline between the two men, starting with The Elite kicking Hangman Page out of their group.

The Best Bout Machine never looked back and aimed for bigger things, one of which he has already achieved by becoming AEW World Champion.

Meanwhile, Hangman Page is still yet to have his crowning moment.

Soon after Hangman Page's dreadful loss, multiple reports surfaced suggesting that The Anxious Millennial Cowboy will neither be challenging for the AEW World title nor be competing at the AEW All Out event.

That said, let's take a look at five reasons why Hangman Page has been entirely ruled out of the Championship picture at the upcoming event.

#5 Daniel Bryan and CM Punk's imminent arrival to AEW

Daniel Bryan and CM Punk!

If rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan jumping over to AEW is seemingly true, then that could be one of the biggest reasons behind the company's change in plans for Hangman Page.

Both former WWE superstars are going to be the biggest blockbuster signees for AEW. With All Out even just around the corner, one could expect either Bryan or Punk to make their debut.

Moreover, these stunning debuts would truly blow off any building. People will literally pop out of their seats, and the center will be hijacked with either CM Punk or Daniel Bryan chants.

Given the likeliest scenario, it could overshadow any match, even if it's a crowning moment for Hangman Page. On top of that, it could affect Page's entire title reign moving forward.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is the company's biggest babyface right now, and Tony Khan may not want to ruin its moment.

Giving him a moment at a later date would be best for business.

