5 up-and-coming AEW stars who would have been perfect opponents for Triple H

AEW came into existence in 2019, the same year Triple H wrestled his final WrestleMania match against Batista. A number of AEW rising stars have flourished in subsequent years and would have made compelling opponents for the Cerebal Assassin.

But it is not meant to be. The Game officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition on ESPN First Take with Stephen A. Smith last month, after suffering a cardiac arrest in September 2021. The Game made an unexpected appearance at the start of night two of WrestleMania 38 on Sunday, leaving his wrestling boots in the ring to signify his retirement.

The 14-time world champion said that he initially wanted to wrestle at several arenas again in America, including Madison Square Garden and Staples Center. He also planned to perform in the United Kingdom and Japan one last time as part of a farewell tour. But his health scare put a stop to that.

If Triple H was still an active wrestler and had the chance to put on a cross-rival match, here are the top five up-and-coming AEW stars for the EVP to face.

#5. Former TNT champion Darby Allin

A match between Darby Allin and Triple H would seem strange at first glance. But there is a precedent to this. A decade ago, The Game was embroiled in a rivalry with a young Jeff Hardy that elevated the Charismatic Enigma to main event level.

When Hardy finally defeated Triple H, he eventually reached the top of the mountain to become WWE Champion. The rub that Hunter gave Hardy cemented his status as a headlining talent.

It would be the same story with Darby Allin, whom wrestling fans have christened as this generation's Jeff Hardy. He is a daredevil wrestler who is not afraid to take chances as well.

While Triple H will dictate the pace of the match and try to slow things down, Darby will be looking to capitalize on his speed and underdog attitude to gain an advantage. It promises to be an excellent match between an in-ring general and a fearless rising star.

#4. FTW champion Ricky Starks

FTW champion Ricky Starks is a dead ringer for The Rock. Not just in terms of looks but also effortless charisma and smoothness in the ring. One of The Rock's greatest rivals is, of course, Triple H. Their series of matches defined the Attitude Era and made both men the legends they are today.

Ricky Starks has the potential to become a cornerstone of AEW and is quietly biding his time for the opportunity to showcase his talents. A match between Triple H and Starks can help put the spotlight on this young wrestler, especially if they're allowed to be intense.

#3. AEW World Champion Hangman Page

Hangman Page defeats Adam Cole for the AEW Championship



#AEWRevolution AND STILL.Hangman Page defeats Adam Cole for the AEW Championship AND STILL. 🐎Hangman Page defeats Adam Cole for the AEW Championship#AEWRevolution https://t.co/G5jeAuNcSw

AEW World Champion Hangman Page has held the title since Full Gear 2021 after defeating former tag team partner Kenny Omega. But before he became Tony Khan's top champion, there was a time when Triple H almost lured him to join WWE NXT.

As The Elite's time with Ring of Honor and New Japan Wrestling drew to a close, WWE circled and made big offers to Omega, The Young Bucks and Hangman Page. Page’s deal was reportedly to work in NXT for main roster money, putting him as one of the top stars on the brand. WWE has used similar tactics when recruiting Finn Balor and bringing back Drew McIntyre.

Clearly, Triple H saw the potential in the Cowboy and would have molded him into the yellow and gold brand, just like current rival Adam Cole. The Game himself would have made a great opponent for the young champion as well. It would be similar to Triple H vs. Randy Orton circa 2005.

#2. AEW rising star Wardlow

Wardlow @RealWardlow @AEW Only way I could look better is with the TNT Title on my shoulder Only way I could look better is with the TNT Title on my shoulder 😏 @AEW https://t.co/9JbyxLPIFz

Speaking of Evolution members, AEW fans have started to make comparisons between Wardlow's current storyline with MJF and Batista's main-event rise in 2005. Their parallels are eerily similar.

Both Wardlow and Batista are brooding heavyweights who have acted as enforcers in their respective factions. With the way Tony Khan is booking Wardlow's slow-burning face turn, it seems like the AEW owner is copying the storyline almost to a tee.

It would make perfect sense to put Triple H in a match with this generation's Animal. Wardlow has the size and power to match up with The Game. Mr Mayhem is one of the most popular stars in All Elite Wrestling right now but he could be an even bigger star in WWE even if he gets put over by the Cerebral Assassin.

#1. 3-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner MJF

The biggest All Elite Wrestling rising star who would have been the perfect opponent for Triple H is, undoubtedly, MJF. The Salt of the Earth has made verbal jabs towards the King of Kings numerous times on Dynamite. He even called him out all the way back in 2015 when he was a rookie, sending in an audition tape for WWE Tough Enough.

The Pinnacle leader is already the biggest young star in the company and is a future world champion. But he has the potential to be a crossover celebrity with his charisma and verbal skills.

Like his hero CM Punk, MJF could ruffle a few feathers and instigate Triple H just like the Straightedge Superstar did nearly a decade ago. Not only will they deliver on the mic, but in the ring too. Being a throwback wrestler of sorts, MJF could definitely pull off an old school bout with the guidance of Triple H.

