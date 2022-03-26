How Triple H originally planned to retire from WWE in-ring competition

Triple H originally wanted to call time on his three decades as an in-ring performer by competing in a worldwide WWE retirement tour.

The 52-year-old, real name Paul Levesque, announced this week that he will never wrestle again due to a heart issue. The WWE legend battled viral pneumonia and heart failure in September 2021, and he now has a defibrillator in his chest.

ESPN’s Arda Ocal responded to the news by posting a video of an interview he conducted with Triple H last year. In the clip below, the 14-time world champion said the idea of a farewell tour around the world interested him:

“In my head, if I was to say something that would be cool, that would be it, 'Hey, I’m gonna do one farewell tour. This is my last shot. I’m gonna make a global loop, and I’m gonna come back here, do one big show here, and then I’m gonna call it a day.' That would be interesting to me,” stated Triple H. [3:12-3:26]

The Game added in the interview that he wanted to wrestle at several arenas again in America, including Madison Square Garden and Staples Center. He also planned to perform in the United Kingdom and Japan one last time.

Which superstars did Triple H face in his last match?

Triple H’s final WWE match took place on June 29, 2019, when he teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to defeat Robert Roode and Samoa Joe. The untelevised encounter occurred at a live event in Tokyo, Japan.

Earlier that month, The King of Kings competed in his last televised WWE match against Randy Orton at Super ShowDown 2019. The Viper defeated his former Evolution stablemate in a match lasting 25 minutes.

The two men briefly revisited their feud once again when they fought against each other on the January 11, 2021 episode of RAW. However, the show-closing segment was billed as a “fight” and not an official WWE match.

