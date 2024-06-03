5 stars who could become AEW World Champion in 2024

The AEW World Championship is the most coveted title in the company and has gained relevancy with the names that have held it. We are done with half of 2024, and the remaining pay-per-views could be enough for some of the biggest names in the Jacksonville-based promotion to battle it out and win the belt.

The current AEW World Champion is Swerve Strickland. The Realest had an intense feud with Samoa Joe for the title culminating in a match at Dynasty PPV earlier this year. He defeated the Samoan Submission Machine to become the new World Champion.

Will Ospreay is already penciled in to face him for the title at Forbidden Door, 2024, and here are some other names along with the number-one contender who could get a stint with the gold.

The following is a list of the ones who could:

#5. Will Ospreay could become the champion soon

Will Ospreay made an impact as soon as he made his full-time AEW debut, and it would only be natural for the hot newcomer in the company to get a stint with the World Championship.

Opsreay is popular for his hard-hitting style and would be an immaculate defender of the title, guaranteed to give some great matches to the audience.

The British wrestler recently captured the AEW International Championship, and a World Championship to add to it would be a huge statement from the company. He won the championship by defeating Roderick Strong at Double or Nothing last month.

The match where Strickland faces Ospreay is a unique, champion vs. champion challenge and only time will tell if the latter can come out on top.

#4. MJF could be back as the champion

There are very few wrestlers on the All Elite Wrestling roster that are as famous as MJF. The Salt of the Earth was away from AEW programming due to injury and lost the World Championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End 2023.

The feud was intense, and a talented star like MJF is destined for multiple championship runs. With him back and the crowd organically behind him, an MJF run as AEW World Champion makes perfect sense.

An MJF run will do good for the brand and send out a message that the former Better than You Bay Bay member is on his way to becoming the face of the company and maybe even the industry someday.

#3. Adam Cole would be the perfect foe for MJF

An Adam Cole-MJF feud will be emotional and intense, especially with their history. Tony Khan could do well by making it high-stakes for the World Championship, although he would have to create such a scenario first.

Both stars don't have the championship, creating the scenario for a long, creative feud like the one that had Adam Cole become The Devil. Cole has said that he and his stable, The Undisputed Kingdom are looking to capture gold.

There has been some discontent brewing in the faction, with Cole unhappy about the kind of matches that his stable members are putting up. And the best way to lead a group is to lead by example - capturing the World Championship.

#2 A Bryan Danielson championship run could solve an anomaly

Bryan Danielson has not won any championship during his run in AEW. The American Dragon has earlier said he is not looking for a championship.

The former Daniel Bryan is one of the most fascinating stories in wrestling. He was organically over even during his days in WWE and was the leader of the "Yes Movement", one of the most popular angles in wrestling history. Danielson also won multiple world championships among other titles with the Stamford-based promotion.

With him also saying that this could be his last year as a full-time wrestler, a championship run will be a fitting tribute to everything he has given the audience, and especially the Jacksonville-based company.

#1. It's time for another Adam "Hangman" Page's AEW championship run

Adam "Hangman" Page is one of the most intense workers for the company, but he needs a big push to show off his in-ring skills to the audience. There's some indication that Page is gearing up for a championship run. He was part of the AEW World Title Three Way match, which pitted him against Samoa Joe and the current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at Revolution, though he and Strickland lost.

Adam Page is highly talented in the ring, and his solitary run as the AEW World Champion in 2021 doesn't do justice to the kind of matches he can dish out. Giving him a World Championship run would work well both for the performer as well as the company.

