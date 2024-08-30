5 Stars Bryan Danielson must face before losing AEW World Championship

Bryan Danielson had one of the most emotional victories in AEW at All In London. He battled Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship while also putting his career on the line. After he finally beat The Realest, the entire crowd at Wembley Stadium cheered with joy. His family also joined him in the celebration.

While The American Dragon didn't retire from the in-ring action as stipulated, he will soon leave the squared circle as a full-time star, probably in 2024. He stated that he would hang up his boots to spend time with his family. Also, his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion has expired in August.

On the recent edition of Dynamite, the 43-year-old star made a huge announcement regarding his career. He claimed he would be defending the AEW World Championship as long as possible. He also stated that his full-time wrestling career would end after losing the world title.

Later, Jack Perry answered Danielson's call for his next opponent. The TNT Champion will square off at All Out pay-per-view. Also, Christian Cage is the No.1 contender for the title.

Choosing the next challengers for the AEW World Champion will be crucial as the one who defeats him wins the top prize and retires the wrestling legend. Let's look at some of the names who should face Bryan Danielson before he retires.

#5. "Hangman" Adam Page

After losing multiple matches throughout the year, Bryan Danielson emerged victorious in the Owen Hart Cup tournament. In the finals of the tournament, he faced his toughest challenge, "Hangman" Adam Page. After a grueling contest, Bryan confirmed his ticket to headline All In while Hangman was a participant in the Casino Gauntlet match.

The duo had wrestled a good series of matches in 2021 and 2022. A massive star like Hangman should get one more shot at the title before The American Dragon becomes a part-timer.

#4. Samoa Joe

The Samoan Submission Machine has been regarded as one of the powerhouse wrestlers in the industry. After MJF took a hiatus from the promotion at the start of 2024, Samoa Joe was crowned the champion. In just a short amount of time, he became a great champion during the company's lowest point, as many stars were out with injuries.

Samoa and Bryan have faced each other in ROH and WWE but have yet to square off in AEW. Fans would love to see them wrestle in a classic match.

#3. Jon Moxley

After being absent for nearly two months, The Puryevor of Violence returned to Dynamite this week. Fans are intrigued by his comeback, as Jon Moxley has returned with a changed attitude promotion. He has also aligned himself with Marina Shafir.

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley have been a part of The Blackpool Combat Club for a couple of years. If the former AEW World Champion decides to exit the group, a furious Bryan may challenge his stablemate for a contest before he retires.

#2. Kenny Omega

The Best Bout Machine is currently recovering from diverticulitis. He underwent surgery a few months ago. He has been out with the disease since December 2023. He and Bryan Danielson wrestled at the 2021 GrandSlam Dynamite. The contest ended in a time-limit draw.

If Kenny Omega is cleared to wrestle before Bryan Danielson loses the championship, AEW should book a rematch between these two world-class technicians.

#1. Swerve Strickland defeats Bryan Danielson

The former AEW World Champion had one of the best title reigns in the promotion's history. Many doubted Tony Khan's decision to put the championship on him, but Swerve's run exceeded everyone's expectations. He dropped the title to Bryan Danielson at All In.

As fans know, The American Dragon will retire after losing the title. Swerve Strickland could be the perfect star to defeat him and end Bryan's full-time career. This would cement Swerve's legacy as a solid main eventer for the future.

