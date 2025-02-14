5 Stars who could crash AEW Grand Slam Australia 

AEW kicked off the new year with several television specials, including Fight for the Fallen and Maximum Carnage last month. However, in a notable change to their usual programming schedule, the Tony Khan-led promotion is hosting this year's edition of Grand Slam in Australia, marking the company's debut in the country.

Grand Slam Australia will take place at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 15, showcasing several of the company's top stars, including Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, Cope, and more. In fact, a number of wrestlers who were either born in Australia or grew up there—including Harley Cameron, Kyle Fletcher, Buddy Matthews, and Toni Storm—will compete at the upcoming event.

All Elite Wrestling is known for debuting new stars and launching new programs during pay-per-views and TV specials, judging from some past occasions. There is, therefore, a possibility that some unexpected names may emerge during the company's major program this week. Let us consider five such names.

Trending

#1. Matt Cardona could make his AEW return

The last time Matt Cardona competed in a promotion run by Tony Khan was at ROH Final Battle 2024, where he unsuccessfully challenged Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Title in the Hammerstein Ballroom. The Nueve and his cronies, Bryan Keith and Big Bill, continued to assault the former Zack Ryder after the match, but he was rescued by the returning Bandido.

The Most Wanted has bounced back from the concussion he reportedly sustained at Final Battle and has recently returned to All Elite programming to thwart Jericho once again. Following their intense showdown on Dynamite, it was announced that The Learning Tree will face Bandido and The Outrunners in trios action at AEW ROH Global Wars, which is set to be taped at the same venue as Grand Slam Australia.

Although Matt Cardona has not yet been offered an All Elite Wrestling contract, this could change en route to the company's shows in Brisbane. He could return to programming by attacking Chris Jericho at the Grand Slam, seeing how the latter will likely be granted some TV time at the event.

The Indy God could then interfere in Jericho and company's match at Global Wars, potentially repaying Bandido for his help last year.

#2. The IIconics could go All Elite

The IIconics lived up to their tag team name with the quality of their character work and in-ring performances in WWE. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce started teaming up in NXT in 2015 and graduated to the main roster over the next three years.

The duo made history when they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35. Unfortunately, their partnership was disbanded in underwhelming fashion, and the company released both women in July 2021.

Kay and Royce, now going by The IInspiration, briefly worked in Impact Wrestling, where they held the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles. However, in 2022, the two stars announced their decision to step away from in-ring action. Although they may not be cleared for competition, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay—both Australians by birth—could still make a special appearance at All Elite Grand Slam Australia.

Such an appearance could see The IIconics in attendance to support Toni Storm in her AEW Women's World Title match against Mariah May. On the other hand, they could cost their former rival Mercedes Mone in The CEO's TBS Title match against another fellow Aussie, Harley Cameron.

#3. Indi Hartwell could join the Mone Corporation

Indi Hartwell showed a lot of promise during her time in WWE through her work alongside her stablemates from The Way (Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, and Austin Theory) and her eventual kayfabe husband, Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks. She also succeeded in the ring, briefly holding the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles alongside LeRae on one occasion. Despite being called up to the main roster in 2023, Hartwell was unexpectedly released by WWE late last year.

Shortly after her exit from the sports entertainment juggernaut, she was seen training with Mercedes Mone, giving rise to speculations of a potential AEW signing. The Boss, as mentioned earlier, is scheduled to defend her TBS Championship against Harley Cameron. Interestingly, Mone is currently without bodyguards and allies, which could lead her to recruit Hartwell as her latest enforcer to help defend her title at the upcoming event.

Expand Tweet

Debuting on her home soil at the Grand Slam could generate a lot of momentum for Indi if AEW offers her a contract. She could then join The Renegades to officially inaugurate a fresh version of the Mone Corporation.

#4. Dijak could make his AEW debut

After dominating the independent scene, Donovan Dijak, a native of Massachusetts, signed with WWE in 2017, where he began competing as Dominik Dijakovic in NXT.

His iconic battles against Keith Lee and others in the brand, unfortunately, did not lead to a successful transition to the main roster, where he struggled for years as the mask-wearing T-Bar. Although his character was revamped in NXT sometime later, Dijak's WWE run ended last year when he revealed that the company chose not to renew his contract.

The star has since returned to action in the Indies. Interestingly, Dijak was backstage last year at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door and even claimed to share a mutual respect with All Elite CEO Tony Khan. The Disruptor is, in many ways, perfectly suited for a company like All Elite Wrestling and could find a place for himself in any number of ongoing programs, such as by joining The Death Riders or The Hounds of Hell—both factions that, like him, embody pro wrestling violence.

To that end, Dijak could make his first AEW appearance at Grand Slam Australia to help Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli in their Brisbane Brawl. He could alternatively interfere in Kazuchika Okada's Continental Title match against Buddy Matthews and possibly present himself as a future contender to The Rainmaker.

#5. Speedball Mike Bailey could finally arrive in AEW

Mike Bailey is currently one of the industry's most talented free agents. The Canadian star began his career in 2006 and has competed in numerous independent companies over the years. He recently concluded his latest stint in TNA last year after losing his X-Division Championship to Moose. Recent reports indicate that the 34-year-old could be on his way to AEW soon.

Speedball has a history in the ring with many top stars in All Elite Wrestling, including Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega. The Aerial Assassin and The Cleaner will also be in tag team action at Grand Slam Australia, facing Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family—a stable that fans on social media speculated Bailey could represent for his AEW debut.

Expand Tweet

Bailey could thus cost Omega and Ospreay their match against the members of the heel faction and kickstart a feud with them at Grand Slam Australia. However, he could also choose to align with the babyfaces and assist them in fending off the Don Callis Family after their bout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback