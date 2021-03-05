5 Stars who could be the hinted huge signing at AEW Revolution 2021

Paul Wight, fka The Big Show, made his AEW Dynamite debut this week and dropped a massive scoop. He teased a massive signing of a "Hall of Fame worthy" talent at this Sunday's AEW Revolution 2021.

On the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the announcement and further hyped it by claiming that a huge star will come and sign a multi-year contract with the promotion.

"This Sunday a major star in the world of wrestling, a huge, huge star is going to come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW on Sunday at the pay-per-view. I can confirm what Paul said is true. Paul's talking about a big surprise, and that's that's no joke. What he said to you I can confirm is true."

The announcement has led to massive speculation among the fans as to who this star could be. The first name that always pops up in such scenarios is that of former WWE Champion CM Punk. However, he has claimed through his Twitter post that it is not him. While it could be a swerve, we have not included him in this list.

Let's take a look at five possible options who could be the hinted huge signing at AEW Revolution this Sunday. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions.

#5 Tessa Blanchard debuts at AEW Revolution 2021

In its relatively short period of existence, AEW has had several memorable rivalries and matches. While there's no doubt that the promotion has some of the best talents in the world, one startling issue with AEW has been its women's division.

In comparison with NXT, AEW's women's division needs more depth and hence, this hinted signing at AEW Revolution could turn out to be a female star and who better than the former IMPACT World Champion, Tessa Blanchard.

There have been rumors of her being in contact with both WWE and AEW, and while Tony Schiavone stated that he doesn't think that'll happen anytime soon, the statement could very well be a red herring. Tessa Blanchard joining the promotion would be a massive boost to its women's division.

